There are three indicators in Western North Dakota that spring has sprung and summer is on its way: daylight lasts past 8:30 p.m., the grass slowly but surely changes from a sleepy brown to a vibrant green, and the weekends start to fill up faster than you could imagine!
While yes, all year round can be busy, there is just something special about the start of this new season and the adventures that await you.
One of the first spring adventures to enjoy in Williston, North Dakota, is Band Day. You cannot deny that this is one of the biggest events in our city. Band Day has been a part of Williston’s history for at least 96 years! The hard work and dedication by our CVB and volunteer groups is unmatched, but most importantly, the high school bands that come from far and wide to march down our streets, share their talents and are celebrated. There is truly nothing like it.
Not long after Band Day, a lot of fun things start popping up. On Thursdays, you can enjoy Summer Nights on Main and, on Saturdays, the Farmers Market in Downtown Williston. The races start at the Williston Basin Speedway. The Upper Missouri Valley Fair (with the epic FREE Co-Op BBQ on Wednesday, June 22 at 5 p.m.) highlights our youth’s achievements in 4-H, Open Class, and FFA while also giving families the chance to ride the carnival rides and eat some good food!
Then, in July is the Upper Missouri Relay for Life event. That is a major fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, and our community takes pride in what the teams do all year to raise money for a cause that affects all of us in one way or another.
There are plenty of other events, but you cannot write an article about adventuring in the Bakken without showcasing the fantastic fishing and boating opportunities as well. Lake Sakakawea is a large body of water, spanning throughout most of this region. You can fish from multiple shorelines, from designated piers, or the boat of your dreams. If you’ve been keeping your eye on one but need to speak to a lender on making that dream a reality, visit one of our lenders at Western Cooperative Credit Union.