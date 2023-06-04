Since arriving in Williston in February, CHI St. Alexius Health’s new president has experienced subzero blizzard conditions, met with hundreds of community members and tasted the local delicacies.
As a newcomer, Garrick Hyde welcomed an invitation to the annual Swedish Meatball and Norwegian Lutefisk Dinner — as long as he could help out. For eight hours, he filled water glasses and washed dishes.
“When I approached every table, I introduced myself, and they would ask where I was from and that would lead to a conversation,” Hyde said. “It was so fun, and I got to meet so many people and show them my commitment to the community.”
As for the lutefisk, Hyde is still warming up.
“It doesn’t taste as bad as it smells,” he joked.
Getting acquainted
Hyde came to Williston from MaineHealth, the largest health care organization in Maine, where he served as chief financial officer.
“I’ve worked in health care for my entire career,” Hyde said. “I was interested in this opportunity for the ability to work closely with staff, providers and the community. I wanted a more outward-facing position because I love people.”
He’s excited about the opportunities he sees for CHI St. Alexius Health.
“We have great people. We have great providers. We have wonderful building blocks here and opportunities for stronger relationships with our community partners,” he said.
At his first meeting with community members, Hyde decided to toss his prepared remarks.
“I had a very strong premonition that I should just put all that aside. I told them, ‘You are my management consultants. Tell me what I should focus on,’” Hyde said.
“Not only did I get great feedback on things to work on, I also came away with new friends. Listening has taught me what the community needs from us.”
Hyde grew up in Washington state. He and wife, Ginger, spent 20 years in Utah raising a family of four before his career took them to Maine. Their youngest recently graduated from high school, and the couple are learning how to be empty nesters.
While still in Utah, Hyde and his family wanted to “do a little good in the world” and began helping artisans in Africa, Asia and Latin America by importing and selling their handcrafted Nativity creations. The humanitarian project has taught the Hydes important lessons about treating all people with dignity while providing artisans in developing countries an opportunity to support their families.
Connecting to kindness
Hyde calls kindness “a driving principle in my life.” So it’s no surprise that the “humankindness,” which is central to CHI St. Alexius Health’s mission, factored into Hyde’s decision to come to Williston.
“I’m fascinated by the science of humankindness and the role it plays in healing,” he said. “The human aspect can sometimes be lacking in health care, so I’m interested in kindness, human connection and the spiritual support that can be part of the experience.”
He had his own kind and human experience in the lobby of the hospital after he encountered a patient who was lost. Hyde escorted her to where he deduced that she needed to be — the clinic building across the street.
Back in the office, relating the incident to a colleague, he was told that the service the lost patient needed actually was just down the hall from where the two had been standing in the lobby. “I felt so bad,” Hyde said. “I found her and apologized.”
First 30 days
As the new guy on the block, Hyde established three goals to guide his first 30 days: help, learn and assess. Not only did he help by lending a hand at the lutefisk dinner, he was also invited to lend his voice to the Dublin Boys Choir.
That’s how Hyde found himself in a leprechaun hat, adding his bass voice to six Irish songs at the American State Bank and Trust St. Patrick’s Day Open House.
“It was fun to jump into a group — with one day’s notice — who have sung together since 1988,” he said.
Hyde was not done yet. He found out he would also be performing that night at the Shamrockin’ the Bakken charity event put on by the Western Area Builders Association (WABA).
“It was a surprise to be singing for hundreds of people,” he said. “I was sight reading all these Irish pub songs I’ve never heard before. But it was great to be there with them, helping raise money with the Western Area Builders Association.”
At events like these, Hyde has found the people of Williston to be unfailingly kind. He enjoys learning what they think about health care firsthand.
“These are opportunities to strengthen our relationship with the community, get feedback on their struggles with health care and hear the things we can do better,” he said.
Taking it all in — from casual chats to formal meetings to simply walking the hallways — helps Hyde assess how the organization can do better for its team and its community.
An early impression: “Health care is hard work that was made even harder from the pandemic, and also we’ve had a long winter, so I see that our staff could use a lift,” Hyde said.
Moving forward
Hyde added a fourth goal for moving forward as the not-so-new guy: act.
Something he started doing to lift staff spirits taps into his love of music. Over the lunch hour, Hyde rolls a piano from the chapel into the cafe and plays jazzy, piano bar music once a week.
“Some of the staff have already caught on that I know the fun song from A Charlie Brown Christmas, so that’s been requested,” he said.
Hyde also looked for a project that “checks all the boxes,” he said. “It should engage and give a lift to staff and the community, beautify the hospital, help people navigate our confusing halls, and it needs to be reasonable.”
Getting lost in the labyrinth of hospital hallways stuck with him, as did the new flooring with old wall colors.
“Paint can go a long way,” Hyde said. “I’m very interested in the science of healing colors.”
He plans to engage employees and bring them into painting decisions.
“Our final ideas will be better with input from so many people,” he said.
The effort will also include improved wayfinding signage on colored panels, so all the hallways look different.
“In addition to the paint, I want to bring a lot of art into the hospital,” Hyde said.
He had noticed the long 4x8 boards that display the history of the hospital, and imagined local artwork on similar boards.
“We could print large photos of beautiful art from local artists and local photographers on those boards to showcase the best of Williston,” he said.
Hyde also plans to launch a project that’s very much in line with his values. It’s something he is calling “Operation Humankindness.”
Paint will again play a role in upgrading the hospital’s employee entrance — a door simply called door No. 42 — which is weathered and worn out.
“We had employees vote from 12 options, all bright happy colors, and they chose Caribbean blue. Then we’ll put the Hello Humankindess logo on it. That will be our humankindness door — the first thing staff see when they walk into work,” he said.
The operation will continue inside, with a proposed mural inside the door.
“We asked, who are our hidden artists? Four employees volunteered to design and paint the mural, and they’ve started to meet to plan it,” Hyde said.
To make the most of the long hallway inside the employee entrance, two long dry erase boards will be mounted with Hello Humankindness signage.
“This is a place where we can formally say kind things to each other,” Hyde said. He envisions everything from quick thank-yous to positive patient reviews to fun drawings in every color of marker.
“It’s a place where employees can explore what humankindness means to them,” he said.
Photographs of the boards will be used in employee communications, and they will be periodically erased so employees can start fresh.
“It’s a very low cost, very simple way to incorporate humankindness in staff supporting each other,” he said.
As Hyde strives to continue helping, learning, assessing and acting, he says community members and employees can expect him to be accessible.
“I’m delighted to be here, delighted to be in the town of Williston with people who work hard and are sturdy because of the difficult winters,” he said. “Hard work and family, those are my values, too.”