Since arriving in Williston in February, CHI St. Alexius Health’s new president has experienced subzero blizzard conditions, met with hundreds of community members and tasted the local delicacies.

As a newcomer, Garrick Hyde welcomed an invitation to the annual Swedish Meatball and Norwegian Lutefisk Dinner — as long as he could help out. For eight hours, he filled water glasses and washed dishes.



