Pump prices gas pumping nozzle in car

Gas prices could reach a national average of $5 per gallon this summer, say some analysts.

 Renée Jean • Williston Herald

Gas prices have once again increased across the US, hitting a five-month high of over $3.60 per gallon.

The surge in prices follows Saudi Arabia's recent announcement that it will be reducing its oil production. Analysts have warned that a combination of high demand and rising oil prices could potentially bring gas prices back up to last summer's record highs of $5 per gallon.



