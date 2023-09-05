ND HOPES, a local suicide prevention initiative, along with partners Williston Chamber and VisionWest, invites the public to its free, drop-in listening session, on Wednesday, September 13th. The session may be attended either in-person or virtually. The goal of the listening session is to gather insights from community members about access to mental health services and to highlight available crisis resources. The listening session coincides with National Suicide Prevention Week, September 10-September 16, 2023, and Suicide Prevention Month.
The listening session will be held at the Williston ARC from 12 to 2 p.m. Free food and mental health resources will be available. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Please register at https://bit.ly/3qoJArffor in-person participation; virtual attendees can join via Zoom at https://bit.ly/300dNt9.
“All suicides are preventable, that is our goal,” said Dr. Ethan Dahl, ND HOPES primary investigator. “Starting and continuing conversations about mental health and sharing crisis resources are key elements to decreasing stigma and increasing prevention.”
ND HOPES (North Dakota Healthcare, Opportunity, Prevention, and Education in Suicide) is a comprehensive five-year suicide prevention project serving 21 counties in Western North Dakota. ND HOPES is a partnership between the University of North Dakota and NORC at the University of Chicago. Featured local partners include the ND Department of Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs, VisionWest, ND Cares, FirstLink, Northwest Human Service Center, and the Williston Chamber.
This project is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $955,014 with 100 percent funded by CDC/HHS.