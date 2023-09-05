ND HOPES, a local suicide prevention initiative, along with partners Williston Chamber and VisionWest, invites the public to its free, drop-in listening session, on Wednesday, September 13th. The session may be attended either in-person or virtually. The goal of the listening session is to gather insights from community members about access to mental health services and to highlight available crisis resources. The listening session coincides with National Suicide Prevention Week, September 10-September 16, 2023, and Suicide Prevention Month.  

The listening session will be held at the Williston ARC from 12 to 2 p.m. Free food and mental health resources will be available. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Please register at https://bit.ly/3qoJArf for in-person participation; virtual attendees can join via Zoom at https://bit.ly/300dNt9.  



