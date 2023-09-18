Steven Fenwick

Steven M. Fenwick, 53, of Williston, ND, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in Ray, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.

Steven’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.



