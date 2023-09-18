Steven Fenwick

Steven M. Fenwick, 53, of Williston, ND, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in Ray, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
Steven’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed, you can view Steven’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Steve Fenwick was born in Denver, Colorado on June 26, 1970. The family moved around until settling in Arizona in 1983. He went to Supai Middle School and then Coronado High School.
Steve was a jack of all trades, self-taught man. He would read books in order to learn whatever he wanted to do next. He did everything from crane vending machine owner, Pool Cleaning Business, Limousine driver for prominent people, to trying to start a limo driving business of his own. Heating and Cool in Dallas, TX. He got his realtor license and became a real estate agent. Steve followed in his father’s steps and got his CDL and started driving a Semi-truck. He did that for many years of his life.
Steve met the love of his life (Shanna) in 2004. She had a two-year-old little boy and he fell in love with them both. A year later she gave him the greatest gift of his life, Jessika Katheryn Fenwick. A beautiful baby girl that was the light of his world and what he lived his life for.
One of his dearest possessions was his 1976 Ford Pickup. His brother-in-law Adam gave it to him, and his dear friend Dean Peterson restored it back to life.
Steve would never let you pay for the bill if you went out to dinner with him, he would leave his card at the register just to beat you to it. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter. Playing cards with his sister, flying in his dear friend LaDon’s airplane. And his morning phone calls with his best friend LaVonn aka. Sis. If he found a connection with you, you would be a friend for life.
He grew up in Arizona, lived in Utah, Minnesota, Texas, and settled in North Dakota. He wanted to build a foundation and roots for his daughter to grow up in. During his time living here he took a job with MX Services. His Boss Jace became a good friend, to Jace he wasn’t just an employee. Something Steve only experienced twice in life. The Peterson family adopted Steve into their family and they loved him dearly.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Jessika; his son, Cody Ross; father, Wesley Fenwick Sr. and mother, Rebecca Fenwick. Siblings, Wes Jr, Renae (Mike) Burgess, Dianna (Joel) Johnson. Nephews, Kaleb Pinilla, Sterling, Hunter, and Damian Burgess. Nieces, Brianna Pinilla, Erin Burgess. Brother-in-law, Adam Pinilla. Honorary family, LaDon and Cheri Peterson. LaVonn (Scott) Peterson. Alyssa (Andy) Mangum, Charlie (Michelle) Peterson, Jessie (Sam) Peterson, Buddy (Kate) Peterson, Travis (Nikki) Engfer, and Bud (Reneta) Peterson.