WILLISTON — The City of Williston’s annual spring Clean Williston event is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 8 a.m. to noon.
In the event of inclement weather, Clean Williston will be held on Saturday, May 6, and this change will be announced on City of Williston social media and www.cityofwilliston.com.
This year’s spring event is once more changing locations, moving from Davidson Park to the Williston Public Works facility. The annual event invites the public to volunteer to help beautify the city by signing up for a zone within Williston to clean.
“Clean Williston is an opportunity for our residents and local businesses to help maintain a safe and clean city,” said Bret Williams, Public Works Operations Manager.
Each year, businesses, organizations and groups of residents have generously donated their time to the Clean Williston effort. Clean Williston is held biannually in the spring and fall and continues a more than 20-year tradition.
“As Williston continues its journey in becoming the place to live in western North Dakota, it is important to maintain what we have become,” Williston Mayor Howard Klug said. “When we started Clean Williston, it was with the intent that we needed to do something so Williston wouldn’t be overwhelmed by trash. Now, each year the pride we have in our city comes out as we work to keep what we have built clean.”
Individuals and groups interested in participating in this year’s spring Clean Williston event can register online for one of 40 zones. Register online at bit.ly/CleanWilliston.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at Williston Public Works, 1121 Fifth Street East, in the South lot on the day of the event. Individuals who do not register for a zone in advance are welcome and will be assigned a zone. Volunteers will receive a free Clean Williston T-shirt (limited quantities and sizing available), a light breakfast and a hot dog and hamburger lunch afterward, cooked and served by Mayor Klug. Public Works will provide safety vests, gloves and garbage bags.
Full garbage bags can be left on the side of the road in each zone for pickup, or individuals can bring their bags to Public Works for disposal. Participants are also asked to return their safety vests, gloves and any unused garbage bags either to Public Works, or to leave these items with their full garbage bags.
In addition to collected trash, the following will also be accepted at Public Works:
Wood – Two containers (trees and construction material) will be available. This service is free.
Metal – One container provided by Pacific Steel and Recycling will be available. This service is free. Items that cannot be loaded by hand will be redirected to either recycling facility.
Tires – Individuals are limited to four tires per person. Chamley Pipe and Salvage will shred for free.
The City of Williston Recycle Center trailer will also be onsite and will accept the following free of charge:
Cardboard – Please break down boxes.
Tin and aluminum cans – Loose cans are preferred.
White paper – Loose is preferred. This paper will not be shredded.
The North Dakota Recycling Secure Shred truck will be available from 8 a.m. to noon for public shred. The first two boxes are free with additional boxes costing $10 per banker’s box.
For more information on this story, please contact Mitch Melberg, Communications Director, at 701-713-3800 or mmelberg@ci.williston.nd.us.