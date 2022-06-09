Shawn Neary

WSC Head men's basketball coach, Shawn Neary

 Provided

As of Monday, June 6, 2022, Shawn Neary has decided to step down as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Williston State College.

It was the decision of Shawn Neary to step down to spend more time with family.

“We want to thank Shawn for his service to Williston State College Teton Athletics. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in future endeavors,” said Athletic Director Jayden Olson.

“Thank you to Coach Neary. We always appreciate people that put family first!” WSC President Dr. Bernell Hirning added.

Williston State College will immediately begin a process to fill the position of Head Men’s Basketball Coach before the Fall 2022 Semester.



