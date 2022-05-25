Prizm Company is excited to bring Williston's first Cheerabilities competition team to the area, and hosted their first informational meeting Monday night.
The room was full of very excited children, sharing what stunt they couldn't wait to learn, or what color they hope their uniform is.
"It means a a lot. There are not a lot of sports that they can all participate in and feel welcome," said Melissa Wise, parent of a future Cheerabilities athlete.
"I'm excited to see them be included, they've never had the chance before," said Kelsey Ginther, another mother who attended the meeting.
In the early 2000's, cheer competitions started including teams and athletes with disabilities. This led to the creation of a CheerABILITIES division by Varsity Spirit, one of the leading cheerleading competition organizer's in the United States.
“CheerABILITIES athletes deserve the same opportunities that other all star athletes have,” said Justin Carrier, Vice President of Varsity All Star and NCA. “There are so many life lessons that come along with competing that are irrefutable. The values of teamwork, dedication, sportsmanship, working toward a goal and, of course, the lessons that come along with winning and losing – those are things we all need to experience.”
Haley Bennett, co-director of Prizm, has two children with higher needs and has worked diligently to make her dream of having a local Cheerabilities team a reality.
"This isn't about making it easier, it's just different," Bennett said at an informational meeting. "We're catering it to you guys, but you guys will still stunt and everything, because we know you are capable."
Looking at two practices a week, one with just the Cheerabiltiies athletes, and one tumbling practice with all the Prizm athletes, Bennett hopes to promote inclusion, aid in building relationships, and let every child set reasonable athletic goals to achieve alongside their peers.
Another detail released at the meeting was that the Company's highest level Ice competition cheer athletes will be on the Cheerabilities team as spotters, both for safety reasons and to promote growth, by performing alongside national champions.
The Cheerabilities team will perform in two competitions and the Company's holiday production of the Nutcracker.
Knowing the extra expenses families endure when having a higher needs child, Bennett is also planning on having Cheerabilities be completely funded from outside sponsors.
"I know how much everything costs and this isn't supposed to make life more stressful," Bennett said.
The evening ended with the kids getting onto the mat and getting a sneak peek at what rehearsals might be like, following directions to achieve certain hand and leg movements. Every person in the room wore a smile on their face, excited to be on a team and having fun.
Prizm is still looking for more kids to add to the team. For more information, message their Facebook page.