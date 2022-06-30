Q: Please talk a little about your vision for the team in the coming school year.
A: I am originally from Bismarck, ND. I moved to Williston with my husband, Mason, three years ago. I played college volleyball at Bismarck State College and Mayville State University. When I finished playing, I stayed in Mayville and was an assistant coach for one year. The past two years, I have been the assistant volleyball coach for Williston High School.
A: My vision for this upcoming season is to continue trying to build a competitive program, which takes time. To do this, we are going to keep things simple and focus on self-improvement.
Q: Have preparations for the new season already begun? If so, how are things looking, can you give us an early look at what you’re expecting to see.
A: We have had open gyms, and our summer camp will be held July 11-16. It is too early to talk about specifics. We want everything to be an open competition, so a lot will be decided when season starts.
Q: Tell us a little about why you love the sport you are choosing to coach.
A: I grew up around sports and have been playing volleyball since I can remember. I love volleyball because it is a high energy and fast paced game. Volleyball has taught me many life lessons that I have carried over into my adult life.
Q: What do you like most about Williston?
A: What I love about Williston is that it is community focused. I have loved making Williston my home.
Q: What’s your favorite thing to do besides the sport you coach?
A: I love being a part of my worship team at Freedom Church, and I love spending time with my husband and our dog, Rookie.