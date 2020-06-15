Williston Park Board

June 16, 2020

Williston Area Recreation Center– 5:30pm

Jordy Larvick Board Room

Mission Statement:

“Superior Parks, Facilities, and Programs for all to enjoy an active life”

Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

Correspondence

Citizens to be Heard

Written

Approval of Minutes

Approval of Bills

Approval of Financial Statements

Financial Summary

Executive Director Report

See report – No staff update due to COVID 19

Old Business

Airport Property Redevelopment

2019 Audit

2021 Budget Timeline

New Business

Recognize any Outgoing Park Board Commissioner

Seating of New Park Board Members

Nominations for Park Board Positions

President

Vice-President

Appoint Park Board Clerk

Park Board Commissioner Committees

District Checking Accounts

City Sales Tax Repayment Plan

Tabled Items

Safety Policy No. 670

Adjourn

Next Park Board Meeting Tuesday, July 21st @ 5:30pm in the Jordy Larvick Board Room at the Williston Area Recreation Center (822 18th St E)

(If special accommodations are needed due to a disability, please call the WPRD Office at 774-9773

Tags

