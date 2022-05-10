After a long winter of staying indoors, the Williston Parks and Recreation District's summer planning is in full swing. With brand new programs set to launch this summer, some favorites from previous years are set to return as well.
"We are so excited for the nice weather so we can bring some of our programs outside!" said Jenn Shanahan, Public Relations Director.
Two new volleyball-like offerings will make their debut in June for the summer season, to include spikeball and CROSSNET.
Spikeball, also known as roundnet, is a game with two teams of two players, and it has been been gaining popularity in the last year- with leagues popping up all over the United States. Spikeball uses a plastic ball, smaller than a volleyball, which players bounce off a net that resembles a small trampoline.
CROSSNET is a hybrid of volleyball and the elementary playground game, four-square, created by a group of friends in Miami in 2017. Two nets intersect creating four sectors players can stand and rotate through. The game used volleyball techniques, but utilizes a similar rule set to four-square.
Back due to popular demand are outdoor boot camps, which will be offered Tuesday and Friday mornings. Shanahan explained that these outdoor fitness classes are a prime way for interested individuals to train for the upcoming BakkenXTrek, which will be held on September 17th.
Summer camps for kids are starting June 6th, with preschool kids meeting at Davidson Park, and ages 5-12 at Springlake Park. Each week will host a new theme, to include: superheroes, Christmas in July, and ninja warriors. Public officials and first responders will also be present to teach kids about their specialties at camp.
Another fan favorite is making it's return to Springlake Park this summer- stand-up paddle boarding! Rentals, classes, and camps will be available.
"It's a fun way to get out on the water and enjoy what Springlake Park has to offer," said Shanahan.
Over 40 fitness classes, swimming lessons, t-ball, softball, baseball, tennis, golf, and more will be available this summer season as well.
To help make all this summer fun more accessible for families, membership prices are dropping. Effective June 1, there will be a new set rate for parents and their dependents, allowing bigger families to pay the same price as a family with only one child.
For more information on registration dates and membership pricing, visit the Williston Parks and Recreation District website, or stop into the ARC.