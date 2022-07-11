The Williston Boom 18U softball team dominated the state tournament, taking home second place. The tournament began on Friday, July 8 and six games were played through Sunday. With a 4-2 tournament record, the team loaded the bus and headed home with second place in their hands. The stats for the games are as follows:
Williston Boom (24) vs. WF United (1)
Jaidyn Nass ended the game with four runs, two hits and one run batted in, while Lola Senderhauf scored two runs, two hits and four runs batted in. Gracie Strickland contributed one run to the game, while Kierra Slagle scored three runs, three hits and five runs batted in. Tia Bertelsen ended the game with two runs, three hits and five runs batted in and Taylor Washburn contributed one run, two hits and one run batted in. Caeleigh Goodman had three runs, two hits and two runs batted in, Maddix Falk contributed one run, two hits and two runs batted in and Sam Fuchs ended with one run, two hits and two runs batted in. Rounding out the stats for this game, Eleanor Stenberg scored two runs, one hit and one batted in, while Rylea Iverson ended with three runs and two hits.
Williston Boom (6) vs. Cass-Trail Blazers (2)
During this game, Nass scored two runs and one hit, while Senderhauf contributed two hits and one run batted in. Slagle scored one run and two hits and Bertelsen ended the game with two hits and two runs batted in. Washburn had one hit in the game, Goodman scored one run and one hit and Iverson ended the game with one hit and one run batted in. Falk and Fuchs both scored one run and two hits. Goodman pitched this game, ending with 13 strikeouts.
Williston Boom (17) vs. Grand Forks (9)
Strickland scored two runs, two hits and one run batted in, Stenberg had two runs, one hit and one run batted in, while Fuchs contributed one run and one hit in the game. Scoring three runs, three hits and two runs batted in was Goodman, Falk contributed two hits and one hit, while Iverson finished the game with one run and one hit. Nass scored two runs, two hits and one run batted in, while Senderhauf scored one run, two hits and two runs batted in and Klagle had two runs and two hits. Bertelson ended the game with one run and three hits. Slagle and Goodman pitched in this game with Slagle having two strikeouts and Goodman with one.
Williston Boom (5) vs. Mayville Patriots (8)
The Williston Boom team out-hit the Patriots but that wasn’t enough to clench the win. Nass ended the game with one run and two hits, Senderhauf scored one run, two hits and one run batted in and Slagle scored one run, one hit and one run batted in. Bertelson finished with one run, one hit and two runs batted in, Iverson had one hit and one run batted in and Falk finished with one hit. Goodman and Fuchs both finished with one hit, while Washburn scored one run and one hit. Falk ended the game with four strikeouts and Goodman had one.
Williston Boom (9) vs. Rip Tide (1)
Dominating the Rip Tide, Fuchs ended the game with three runs and two hits, Iverson had one hit and two runs batted in and Strickland contributed one run and one hit to the game. Stenberg scored one run, two hits and two runs batted in, while Nass scored two runs and four hits and Senderhauf and Slagle each had one hit and one run batted in. Bertelson and Falk both had two hits in the game, and Falk also scored one run. Slagle was the pitcher in this match-up, finishing with four strikeouts.
Williston Boom (3) vs. Mayville Patriots (4)
In the last game of the tournament, the Boom fell to the Patriots in the final play of the game. Scoring runs for the Boom were Senderhauf, Falk and Goodman. Senderhauf contributed three hits in the game while Nass, Bertelsen, Iverson, Falk, Fuchs and Strickland had one hit. Bertelson, Goodman and Strickland each had one run batted in. Pitching was Goodman, who finished the game with four strikeouts.
Other Williston teams found success at the state tournament in Fargo as the 12U, 14U and 10U teams all took home the first place plaque for their divisions.