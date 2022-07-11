Soccer coaches and student athletes alike are being invited to participate in a big, region-wide Soccer Camp this summer, presented by Williston High School Athletic Department.
Coach Justin Graham told the Williston Herald that two amazing coaches have been tapped to lead the clinic sessions, which will include not only athlete training, but coaches training as well.
The two coaches are Will Rader, seven-time national champion and a professional youth coach with Real Salt Lake. The other coach is Zach Burton, a three-time national champion.
Coaches training is set for 8:30 to 10 p.m. and is free to coaches. The athlete’s soccer camp, meanwhile, is set for July 29 and 30 for students kindergarten through 12th grade. Cost per player is $50.
Student athletes will be divided into three different age groups. Ninth grade through seniors are 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and kindergarten through six grade will be 10 a.m. to noon. From 1 to 3 p.m. will be sixth through eight grade athletes.
In the evening on both Friday and Saturday, there will be advanced training for the high school students.
“All coaches who want to can come to this,” Graham said. “We want it to benefit the community. Anyone who coaches recreational soccer can come.”
Athletes from throughout the region have also been invited, from Minot and Watford City to Stanley, Dickinson, and Sidney, Montana.
Signup by email, or just show up the day of the camp.