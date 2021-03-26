The Bismarck Bucks will host their training camp for the 2021 season at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City.
This is the first time the Bucks are hosting their camp at an off-site location.
They make the move to Watford City on April 9 and 40 hopefuls are expected to compete to see who will earn a spot on the Bucks' 25-man roster.
Recently, the Bucks have made several changes to the team and organization as a whole, according to a press release from the Bucks' marketing team.
There have been new additions to the team, coaching staff shifts and adjustments to the approach on the how-to’s of constructing a United Bowl Championship caliber franchise, the press release reads.
"The move to Watford City falls right in line," according to the press release.
Heidi Ripplinger, the team's general manager, said the shift had a lot to do with the community, getting away from distractions and allowing the players to acclimate themselves to their new teammates and systems.
As a result, in less than three weeks the Rough Rider Center will be transformed into a football headquarters.
"The Rough Rider Center is an extraordinary facility that will provide several practice fields, along with the meeting rooms and training rooms needed to execute a successful camp," the press release reads. "The adjoining campus facilities and the ability to extend the use of the Bucks Sanford Strength and Training program partnership provides a much different environment and approach to the Bucks past training camps."
Destiny Brown, the assistant general manager, said by going away to a prime location like the Rough Rider Center raises the bar for the organization and sets everyone up to be successful for the season ahead.
And when it comes to training camps, Head Coach Rod Miller said overall it's about the grind and during the camp he and his staff will be evaluating each player to confirm that they are in their best shape.
New Leaf Hospitality, which manages both Little Missouri Inn and Suites and the Teddy's Residential Suites will be taking care of both the Bucks housing and nutrition needs during their 10-day camp.
“The communities openhandedness has been welcoming and nothing less than remarkable," said BEK CEO Derrick Bulawa, “and it provides the best way for us to extend our brand and our team's presence to another part of the state”.
The Bucks Training Camp in Watford City will be held from Friday, April 9 through Saturday, April 17.