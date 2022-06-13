North Dakota track and field heptathlete Elise Ulseth gained honorable mention All-America status at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday, finishing 17th with 5,362 points.
Coming into the day, Ulseth sat 23rd with 3,109 points and went to work right away, starting the afternoon with the 11th-best long jump mark with a leap of 18-10 (5.74m) for 771 points. That jump moved the Norwegian native from No. 23 to No. 21 in the heptathlon standings.
The Summit League Field Events Championships MVP followed up that performance with the sixth-longest throw in the javelin with a mark of 137-11 (42.05m) for an additional 707 points. After that throw, Ulseth climbed her way up to No. 17 in the standings with 4,587 points.
Ulseth concluded her stay at the National Championships with a time of 2:23.61 in the 800 meters for her final 775 points of the meet. Her 800-meter time brought her point total to 5,362 points for 17th place, just one spot shy of Second Team All-America honors.
This outdoor season alone, Ulseth rewrote the record books at North Dakota, earning the school records in the 100-meter hurdles, long jump, javelin and heptathlon, while also tying the program record in the high jump. By competing at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Ulseth became the first combined events athlete ever at UND to compete at a National Championship meet.