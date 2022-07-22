North Dakota State men’s golfer’s Nate Adams, Nate Deziel, and Jack Johnson have been named to the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar team, announced the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Adams, Deziel and Johnson become just the second, third and fourth Bison in school history to earn the honor, joining Andrew Israelson, who won the award in 2019. In total, 437 student-athletes earned the award from 155 NCAA Division programs.
Nate Deziel holds a 3.672 GPA and qualified for the NCAA Regional Championships as an individual after claiming the Summit League Championship Medalist honors. Deziel led the team with a 72.67 scoring average and finished with a career-best round of -7 (65) on his way to setting several program and Summit League records at the Summit League Championship in May.
Nate Adams holds a 3.415 GPA in Business Administration and finished the season with a 73.88 scoring average. Adams had a season best four top-5 finishes and finished with a .695 winning percentage. He also fired a season best round of -5 (66) at the GCU Invitational in March.
Jack Johnson currently has a 3.831 GPA in Engineering and finished up his season with a 73.29 scoring average. Johnson claimed one victory, leading the Bison in a dual match victory over North Dakota in September. Johnson carded a career best round of -6 (66) this season, also coming in the dual against UND. Johnson had four top-10 finishes overall.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.