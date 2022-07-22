Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

North Dakota State men’s golfer’s Nate Adams, Nate Deziel, and Jack Johnson have been named to the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar team, announced the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Adams, Deziel and Johnson become just the second, third and fourth Bison in school history to earn the honor, joining Andrew Israelson, who won the award in 2019. In total, 437 student-athletes earned the award from 155 NCAA Division programs.



Tags

Load comments