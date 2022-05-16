North Dakota State softball’s Paige Vargas, Skylar Padgett and Nicole Licea were named to the Summit League Championship All-Tournament Team on Sunday after the championship game.
For Vargas, it is her second all-tournament honor having also received the honor in 2019 when she was named the MVP. Padgett and Licea each received their first all-tournament team honor.
Vargas had a very strong week in the circle for the Bison, posting a 2-1 record with a 1.19 earned run average. In 17.2 innings of work, Vargas allowed just three runs on eight total hits and no walks. She finished with 12 strikeouts and held opponents to just .129 hitting. Vargas had a complete game shutout against Omaha to advance the Bison into the winner’s bracket.
Padgett led the Bison at the plate over the four games, hitting .500. Padgett had five hits, including a double. Padgett also picked up an RBI and scored three of the Bison’s nine runs on the week, accounting for 44 percent of the scoring.
Licea was selected to the team after a dominant week in the field. Licea made several highlight plays at short and finished with a team high 11 assists and also had six putouts. Licea also had two runs scored offensively for the Bison.
The three all-tournament team honors are the most for NDSU since having five when the Bison won the tournament title in 2019.