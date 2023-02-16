One Day at a Time.
Mike Peluso | Dakota Edge Outdoors

Things are getting better in terms of weather, but they’re also getting worse as far as the ice, slush and snow on Devils Lake is concerned. The warmer weather has settled the snow down, however it has also created the slush pockets that will eat up your side by side if you are not careful. My recommendation is to take your time and travel in pairs. Forecasts are a bit uncertain right now regarding the snow we could receive this week. My hopes is that it stays south.

The fishing on Devils Lake remains good if you time things right. We are still picking one species at a time and per day. What I mean by this is if you choose walleyes we will target those for the day. If your choice is perch. We have to concentrate on those.



Tags

Load comments