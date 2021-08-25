2021 WSC Volleyball Team Photo (Practice Outfits)

The Williston State College volleyball team poses for a photo in The Well following an Aug. 11 practice.

There are only five returning members on the team and those five are sitting in the front row.

From left to right it's Jade Llamas, Keely Fossum, Isabel Evans, Sydney Labatte and Peyton Brown.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

There are a lot of new faces on the Williston State College volleyball team this season.

Only five members returned from last year, but Head Coach Chelsea Hinck said in a previous interview that this year will be quite the season.

“I have had goosebumps about this season for the last several months, and when we started preseason on Monday, I immediately knew these 18 puzzle pieces were going to be an enormous game changer for WSC Volleyball,” Hinck said. “There is so much grit, passion, and champion mindset throughout all of them.”

The Lady Tetons already started their season over the Aug. 20 weekend. They competed in the McHenry County Community College Tournament in Illinois and picked up two wins and two losses.

Here’s look at how the rest of the season will look along with a roster.

Schedule

Aug. 25 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck State College (home opener)

Aug. 27 1 p.m. @ Southeast Community College (The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)

Aug. 27 3 p.m. @ Northeast Community College (The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)

Aug. 28 9 a.m. @ Central Community College-Columbus ((The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)

Aug. 28 11 a.m. @ North Platte Community College (The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)

Sept. 7 7 p.m. vs. Lake Region State College

Sept. 8 7 p.m. vs. North Dakota State College of Science

Sept. 10 11 a.m. @ Colorado Northwestern Community College

Sept. 10 3 p.m. @ Wyoming All Star (Trapper Invitational Tournament)

Sept. 11 11 a.m. @ Northwest College (Paint the Town Red Invitational)

Sept. 14 8 p.m. @ Dawson Community College

Sept. 15 8 p.m. @ Miles Community College

Sept. 17 4 p.m. @ Dickinson State University

Sept. 19 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. @ Jamestown

Sept. 20 7 p.m. @ Dakota College at Bottineau

Sept. 23 5 p.m. @ Southern Idaho College

Sept. 24 7 p.m. @ Salt Lake College

Sept. 29 7 p.m. @ Bismarck State College

Oct. 2 4:30 p.m. @ Dakota College at Bottineau

Oct. 5 7 p.m. @ Lake Region State College

Oct. 6 7 p.m. @ North Dakota College of Science

Oct. 7 5:30 p.m. @ Trinity Bible

Oct. 12 7 p.m. vs. Dawson Community College

Oct. 13 7 p.m. vs. Miles Community College

Oct. 15 2:45 p.m. @ Des Moines Area Community College

Oct. 15 6:15 p.m. @ North Iowa Area Community College

Oct. 16 9:30 a.m. @ Cowley County Community College

Oct. 20 7 p.m. vs. Dakota College at Bottineau

Roster

Annice Applewhite OH/M/OPP FR 5’11 Fresno, TX

Amaris Boggs OH/OPP FR 5’8 Las Vegas, NV

Peyton Brown S/DS SO 5’5 Havre, MT

Isabel Evans M SO 6’4 Corvallis, MT

Keely Fossum OH/M SO 5’8 Glasgow, MT

Ashlyn Halford DS/L FR 5’5 Jacksonville, FL

Montayasia Jones M/OH FR 6’3 Live Oak, FL

Sydney Labatte OH/OPP SO 5’9 Froid, MT

Jonna Lind OH/OPP FR 5’11 Hardin, MT

Jade Llamas S/DS/L SO 5’4 Albuquerque, NM

Daphne Sanchez OH/M/OPP FR 5’5 El Paso, TX

Emily Schultz OH/M FR 5’11 Billings, MT

Terran Speake S/OPP FR 5’8 Livingston, MT

Taylor Stewart OH/M FR 5’10 Sidney, MT

Bria Szell OH/OPP FR 5’9 Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada

Abigail Tennant S/DS FR 5’6 Jacksonville, FL

Marleigh Thurman DS/L FR 5’5 Lindale, TX

Tenzin Yingsel Gyaltsen DS/L FR 5’3 Minneapolis, MN

