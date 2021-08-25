There are a lot of new faces on the Williston State College volleyball team this season.
Only five members returned from last year, but Head Coach Chelsea Hinck said in a previous interview that this year will be quite the season.
“I have had goosebumps about this season for the last several months, and when we started preseason on Monday, I immediately knew these 18 puzzle pieces were going to be an enormous game changer for WSC Volleyball,” Hinck said. “There is so much grit, passion, and champion mindset throughout all of them.”
The Lady Tetons already started their season over the Aug. 20 weekend. They competed in the McHenry County Community College Tournament in Illinois and picked up two wins and two losses.
Here’s look at how the rest of the season will look along with a roster.
Schedule
Aug. 25 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck State College (home opener)
Aug. 27 1 p.m. @ Southeast Community College (The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)
Aug. 27 3 p.m. @ Northeast Community College (The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)
Aug. 28 9 a.m. @ Central Community College-Columbus ((The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)
Aug. 28 11 a.m. @ North Platte Community College (The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)
Sept. 7 7 p.m. vs. Lake Region State College
Sept. 8 7 p.m. vs. North Dakota State College of Science
Sept. 10 11 a.m. @ Colorado Northwestern Community College
Sept. 10 3 p.m. @ Wyoming All Star (Trapper Invitational Tournament)
Sept. 11 11 a.m. @ Northwest College (Paint the Town Red Invitational)
Sept. 14 8 p.m. @ Dawson Community College
Sept. 15 8 p.m. @ Miles Community College
Sept. 17 4 p.m. @ Dickinson State University
Sept. 19 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. @ Jamestown
Sept. 20 7 p.m. @ Dakota College at Bottineau
Sept. 23 5 p.m. @ Southern Idaho College
Sept. 24 7 p.m. @ Salt Lake College
Sept. 29 7 p.m. @ Bismarck State College
Oct. 2 4:30 p.m. @ Dakota College at Bottineau
Oct. 5 7 p.m. @ Lake Region State College
Oct. 6 7 p.m. @ North Dakota College of Science
Oct. 7 5:30 p.m. @ Trinity Bible
Oct. 12 7 p.m. vs. Dawson Community College
Oct. 13 7 p.m. vs. Miles Community College
Oct. 15 2:45 p.m. @ Des Moines Area Community College
Oct. 15 6:15 p.m. @ North Iowa Area Community College
Oct. 16 9:30 a.m. @ Cowley County Community College
Oct. 20 7 p.m. vs. Dakota College at Bottineau
Roster
Annice Applewhite OH/M/OPP FR 5’11 Fresno, TX
Amaris Boggs OH/OPP FR 5’8 Las Vegas, NV
Peyton Brown S/DS SO 5’5 Havre, MT
Isabel Evans M SO 6’4 Corvallis, MT
Keely Fossum OH/M SO 5’8 Glasgow, MT
Ashlyn Halford DS/L FR 5’5 Jacksonville, FL
Montayasia Jones M/OH FR 6’3 Live Oak, FL
Sydney Labatte OH/OPP SO 5’9 Froid, MT
Jonna Lind OH/OPP FR 5’11 Hardin, MT
Jade Llamas S/DS/L SO 5’4 Albuquerque, NM
Daphne Sanchez OH/M/OPP FR 5’5 El Paso, TX
Emily Schultz OH/M FR 5’11 Billings, MT
Terran Speake S/OPP FR 5’8 Livingston, MT
Taylor Stewart OH/M FR 5’10 Sidney, MT
Bria Szell OH/OPP FR 5’9 Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada
Abigail Tennant S/DS FR 5’6 Jacksonville, FL
Marleigh Thurman DS/L FR 5’5 Lindale, TX
Tenzin Yingsel Gyaltsen DS/L FR 5’3 Minneapolis, MN