Girls from varsity cross country teams run a 5K during the Heen/Ihmels cross country meet on August 22, 2020 at the Williston Municipal Golf Course. It was the first cross country meet of the season and featured boys and girls teams from Williston High School, Watford City High School, Dickinson High School and Minot High School. For the varisty girls meet, WHS placed first and Watford City placed second. Williston and Watford City each had two girls place in the top five along with Minot.
Watford City’s Katie Olson leads the way for the girls junior varsity 3K during the Heen/Ihmels cross country meet on August 22, 2020 at the Williston Municipal Golf Course. It was the first cross country meet of the season and featured teams from Williston High School, Watford City High School, Dickinson High School and Minot High School. Olson came in first with 12:50.56.
Girls from varsity cross country teams run a 5K during the Heen/Ihmels cross country meet on August 22, 2020 at the Williston Municipal Golf Course. It was the first cross country meet of the season and featured boys and girls teams from Williston High School, Watford City High School, Dickinson High School and Minot High School. For the varisty girls meet, WHS placed first and Watford City placed second. Williston and Watford City each had two girls place in the top five along with Minot.
File Photo | The Williston Herald
Watford City’s Katie Olson leads the way for the girls junior varsity 3K during the Heen/Ihmels cross country meet on August 22, 2020 at the Williston Municipal Golf Course. It was the first cross country meet of the season and featured teams from Williston High School, Watford City High School, Dickinson High School and Minot High School. Olson came in first with 12:50.56.
File Photo | The Williston Herald
Jaelyn Ogle, from the Watford City cross country team, runs toward the finish line during the Heen/Ihmels cross country meet on August 22, 2020 in Williston.
File Photo | The Williston Herald
A member of the Watford City cross country team races with a Minot runner to the finish line at the 2021 Heen/Ihmels Cross Country Meet. Watford City placed fourth overall.
Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald
A member of the Watford City cross country team races to the finish line at the 2021 Heen/Ihmels Cross Country Meet. Watford City placed fourth overall.