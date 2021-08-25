The Watford City High School boys and girls cross country teams kicked off their seasons on Aug. 21 after both teams placed fourth at the Heen/Ihmels Meet.

And the girls cross country team has a key runner in their ranks.

Jaelyn Ogle was voted to be the top runner in the state in this year’s preseason cross country coaches’ poll.

Ogle was not at the Williston Invite last Saturday.

Individually, both teams’ runners competed well with two runners from the girls team placing in the top 20.

Savanna Olson finished 14th overall in the 5K and her sister Katie Olson finished in 18th place.

The Wolves and Lady Wolves have a full season ahead of them. Here’s what that looks like.

As a reminder, the schedule is still subject to change and was found on the WDA website.

Boys Schedule

Aug. 26 Invitational 9 a.m. @ Bowman (Sweetwater Golf Course)

Sep. 3 Invitational 11 a.m. @ Mandan

Sep. 11 Invitational 1 p.m. @ Bismarck

Sep. 17 Invitational 11 a.m. @ Dickinson

Sep. 25 Invitational 10 a.m. @ Jamestown

Sep. 28 Invitational TBD @ Fox Hills Golf & Country Club

Oct. 2 Invitational 11 a.m. @ Minot

Oct. 9 Regionals 1 p.m. @ Heart River Golf Course

Oct. 12 Invitational 5 p.m. @ Killdeer

Oct. 23 State TBD @ Jamestown

Boys Roster

Evander Long 12

Aaron Cutshall 11

Tanner Edwards 11

Parker Schuster 10

Isaac Wolff 8

Daniel Scott 11

Dominic-Jordan Robertson 10

Zachary Tomlinson 10

Girls Schedule

Aug. 26 Invitational 9 a.m. @ Bowman

Sep. 3 Invitational 11 a.m. @ Mandan

Sep. 11 Invitational 1 p.m. @ McDowell Dam

Sep. 17 Invitational 11 a.m. @ Heart River Golf Course

Sep. 25 Invitational 10 a.m. @ Jamestown

Oct. 2 Invitational 11 a.m. @ Minot

Oct. 9 Regionals 1 p.m. @ Heart River Golf Course

Oct. 12 Invitational 5 p.m. @ Killdeer

Oct. 23 State TBD @ Parkhurst Recreation Area

Girls Roster

Tricia Schmitz 9

Jaelyn Ogle 11

Katie Olson 8

Savanna Olson 11

Aiden Olson 7

