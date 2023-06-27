The Williston Wonders completed their summer of fun after hosting a pizza party for all participants following the final baseball game for the summer.
The program which began May 15, met each Monday for seven weeks alternating between baseball and cornhole. The program was a great way for the special needs community to share their love of sports or just to participate with a community and play fun games.
Jonathon Mitchell who has been involved with the Williston Wonders since the inception of the program in 2018 said that baseball was his favorite part of the program but found he was skilled in cornhole sinking shots overhand. When asked what his walk out song would be approaching the batter's box, Mitchell chose 'Eye of the Tiger' as his preferred song.
Another 2018 member, Payge Johnson, loved playing ball throughout the summer and loves all sports including a love for basketball. Johnson's walk out song was anything by Johnny Cash.
Will Erickson loves being around anything to do with sports and is extremely excited for the the community cornhole tournament on July 31.
"I hope the whole city can be there at the tournament. Williston High School, even the major." Erickson said.
The program was loved by everyone who attended throughout the summer and saw regular turnouts each week while still growing the young program at the ARC.
The Williston Wonders will be taking a summer break from the program before starting again in August. The Wonders will also be hosting a fundraising cornhole tournament open to all at Harmon Park on July 31. If you are interested in learning more about the tournament you can contact amanda@wprd.us