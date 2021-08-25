Williston football returns this season in a whole new division.
But, they're still going to be playing the some of the same teams.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association reorganized its classifications for what was formerly Class A football.
In simpler terms, the division was split into Class A and Class AA
Williston falls under Class AA. Other Western Dakota Conference schools in Class AA are Bismarck High, Bismarck Century, Bismarck Legacy, Mandan and Minot.
They are also joined by four schools from the Eastern Dakota Conference —Fargo Davies, Fargo Shanley, West Fargo and West Fargo Sheyenne.
Williston Notes
Williston is coming off a tough season and lost several key players.
In a season plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coyotes finished last in the WDA with a 0-6 losing record.
On top of this, the team had to quarantine last fall as a result of COVID-19 cases.
And with players like JJ Williams, Christian Minton and Kole Mack graduating from the team, the Coyotes also lose key support that helped them in some of the better games they had.
However, in total the Coyotes only lost about a dozen seniors and had a relatively young roster last season.
So, this doesn’t mean the Coyotes are without hope.
In fact, there’s plenty of opportunity for younger players to step up and fill the shoes of their predecessors. This is something the Coyotes will surely be able to accomplish.
Overall, Williston has something to prove this season, and going against teams like Century, the defending state champs, will be challenging.
However, since Williston was a young team last year and after having a year to grow and gain experience, they could take the opportunity to capitalize on other teams like Minot who lost 24 seniors (not to mention the Coyotes played their best game of 2020 against Minot).
Schedule
Here's a look at the schedule this year:
Aug. 27 7 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community High School
Sep. 3 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century
Sept. 10 7 p.m. @ Mandan High School
Sept. 17 6:30 p.m. @ Legacy High School
Sept. 24 7 p.m. vs. Minot High School
Oct. 1 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 7 p.m. vs. Dickinson
Oct. 17 7 p.m. @ Watford City High School
Oct. 20 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck High School (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 through Nov. 12 is the 2021 NDHSAA Class AA Football State Playoffs. It will be at the Fargodome.