WHS swimming, diving schedule for 2021 season

Analicia Haynes
sports@willistonherald.com
Aug 25, 2021

One of the swimmers for WHS girls swimming and diving competes in the seventh event during a competition against Dickinson on October 10, 2020 at the Williston Area Recreation Center. File Photo | The Williston Herald

Joe Kemp (bottom left), the head coach for the WHS girls swimming and diving team, talks to one of his swimmers during an October 10, 2020 competition against Dickinson in Williston. File Photo | The Williston Herald

One of the swimmers for WHS girls swimming and diving competes in the 11th event during the duel against Dickinson on October 10, 2020 at the Williston Area Recreation Center. File Photo | The Williston Herald

Check out this year's schedule for the Williston High School girls swimming and diving team.

This year, the Lady Coyotes will host two meets at the Williston Area Recreation Center. The first is from Aug. 27 through Aug. 28, which is also their season opener. The second is Oct. 9 when they host Bismarck Century.

The schedule is still subject to change and was found on the WDA website.

Schedule
Aug. 27 5 p.m. vs. Dickinson (it will be at the Williston Area Recreation Center)
Aug. 28 12 p.m. vs. Other teams (Williston Sprint Meet)
Sep. 10 3:30 p.m. @ Bismarck High School Bismarck Aquatic Center
Sep. 11 10 a.m. @ Bismarck Bismarck Aquatic Center
Sep. 18 11 a.m. @ Dickinson Dickinson Rec Center
Oct. 1 5 p.m. @ West Fargo West Fargo High School
Oct. 2 9 a.m. @ West Fargo West Fargo High School
Oct. 9 TBD vs. Bismarck Century (it will be at the ARC)
Oct. 12 5 p.m. @ Minot Magicians MHS Magic City Campus
Oct. 29 5 p.m. @ Jamestown Jamestown High School
Oct. 30 10:30 a.m. @ Jamestown Jamestown High School
Nov. 6 Regional Tournament TBD @ BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center
Nov. 12 State TBD @ BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center
Nov. 13 State TBD @ BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center