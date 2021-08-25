Check out this year's schedule for the Williston High School girls swimming and diving team. 

This year, the Lady Coyotes will host two meets at the Williston Area Recreation Center. 

The first is from Aug. 27 through Aug. 28, which is also their season opener. The second is Oct. 9 when they host Bismarck Century. 

The schedule is still subject to change and was found on the WDA website.

Schedule

Aug. 27 5 p.m. vs. Dickinson (it will be at the Williston Area Recreation Center)

Aug. 28 12 p.m. vs. Other teams (Williston Sprint Meet)

Sep. 10 3:30 p.m. @ Bismarck High School Bismarck Aquatic Center

Sep. 11 10 a.m. @ Bismarck Bismarck Aquatic Center

Sep. 18 11 a.m. @ Dickinson Dickinson Rec Center

Oct. 1 5 p.m. @ West Fargo West Fargo High School

Oct. 2 9 a.m. @ West Fargo West Fargo High School

Oct. 9 TBD vs. Bismarck Century (it will be at the ARC)

Oct. 12 5 p.m. @ Minot Magicians MHS Magic City Campus

Oct. 29 5 p.m. @ Jamestown Jamestown High School

Oct. 30 10:30 a.m. @ Jamestown Jamestown High School

Nov. 6 Regional Tournament TBD @ BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center

Nov. 12 State TBD @ BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center

Nov. 13 State TBD @ BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center

