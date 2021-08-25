Eleni Lovgren runs to the finish line during the varsity girls 5K race at the 2021 Heen/Ihmels Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Williston Municipal Golf Course. Lovgren finished first with a time of 19 minutes and 23 seconds. After the race she said it wasn't her best time, but this season will be a good one not just for her but for her team.
Rigby Haskins (No. 116), a runner on the WHS girls varsity cross country team, runs beside No. 8 from Dickinson High School during a 5K at the Heen/Ihmels meet at the Williston Municipal Golf Course August 22, 2020. Haskins placed sixth overall with 22:04.17.
File Photo | The Williston Herald
File Photo | The Williston Herald
A member of the WHS cross country team races to the finish line at the 2021 Heen/Ihmels Cross Country Meet. Williston placed first overall.
Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald
