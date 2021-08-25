The Williston High School boys and girls cross country teams are expecting big things season.

And already, both teams notched a win in their season.

The Coyotes and Lady Coyotes placed first at the Heen/Ihmels meet on Aug. 21 in Williston. On top of that, both teams had several runners place in the top 10.

Fynn Krenz led the boys while Eleni Lovgren took charge for the girls. 

As for the rest of the season, there's still tough competition that both teams will have to face. 

Also, the girls team is looking to defend its state title, while the boys are eyeing their chance at another state title.

Here's a look at what their schedules look like for the rest of the season.

Both schedules are still subject to change and were found on the NDHSAA website.

Boys Schedule

Aug. 26 10 a.m. @ Bowman County Sweetwater Golf Course

Sep. 3 11 a.m. @ Mandan High School Municipal Golf Course

Sep. 11 1 p.m. @ Bismarck McDowell Dam Park

Sep. 17 11 a.m. @ Dickinson Heart River Golf Course

Sep. 25 10 a.m. @ Jamestown Parkhurst Recreation Area

Oct. 2 11 a.m. @ Minot Invite Souris Valley Golf Course

Oct. 9 1 p.m. @ West Region Meet Heart River Golf Course

Oct. 23 TBD @ State Meet in Jamestown Parkhurst Recreation Area

Girls Schedule

Aug. 26 10 a.m. @ Bowman County Sweetwater Golf Course

Sep. 3 TBD @ Augustana Twilight Sioux Falls Augustana College

Sep. 11 1 p.m. @ Anderson-Stavn Invite Bismarck McDowell Dam

Sep. 17 11 a.m. @ Heart River Golf Course Becki Wells Invite

Sep. 25 11 a.m. @ Parkhurst Recreation Area RM Stoudt Invite

Oct. 2 TBD @ Rugby Rugby High School

Oct. 9 1 p.m. @ Regionals Heart River Golf Course

Oct. 23 TBD @ State Parkhurst Recreation Area

