Williston boys tennis has returned for another season.

Here’s a look at who the Coyotes will be playing this year.

As a reminder, the schedule is still subject to change and was found on the WDA website.

Schedule

Aug. 27 4:00 p.m. @ Bismarck Century Sertoma Tennis Courts

Aug. 28 11:00 a.m. @ Bismarck High School Tom O’Leary Tennis Courts

Aug. 31 4:15 p.m. @ Minot Magicians Hammond Park 4-3 Dual

Sep. 9 4:00 p.m. @ Jamestown Bollinger Tennis Courts

Sep. 10 Tournament:

9:30 a.m. @ Sheyenne Sheyenne High School

2:30 p.m. @ Fargo Fargo North High School

4:30 p.m. @ Fargo Davies Fargo Davies High School

Sep. 11 9:00 p.m. @ Fargo North High School Fargo Tournament

Sep. 17 4:00 p.m. vs. Mandan High School Davidson Park Tennis Courts

Sep. 18 1:00 p.m. @ Bismarck Legacy Legacy High School

Sep. 21 4:00 p.m. vs. Minot Magicians Davidson Park Tennis Courts

Sep. 23 4:15 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century Williston High School 4-3 Match

Sep. 25 9:00 a.m. @ Bismarck WDA JV Tourney

Sep. 30 Regional Tournament TBD

Oct. 1 Regional Tournament TBD

Oct. 2 Regional Tournament TBD

Oct. 7 State Tournament TBD @ Choice Health & Fitness

Oct. 8 State Tournament TBD @ Choice Health & Fitness

Oct. 9 State Tournament TBD@ Choice Health & Fitness

Roster

Mason Haugenoe 12 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

Colby Nehring 12 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

Dawson Martin 11 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

Braylon Higgs 11 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

Carter Hansen 10 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

Carter Borreson 10 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

Brayden Borreson 10 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

Kallon Delorme 8 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

Blake Johnson 9 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

Rhett Carns 8 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

Kane Shannon 8 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

Evan Fisher 8 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

Gavin Douglas 8 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

Tyler Jorgenson 12 1-12 (singles) 1-6 (doubles)

