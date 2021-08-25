Dante Leguizamon (No. 19, center), celebrates with Giovanni Estrada (No. 11, left) and Rigo Alessandro Rodas Miranda (No. 10, right) after he scored the Coyotes' first goal at Legends Field in the season opener against Bismarck High on August 19, 2021.
Williston High School's Giovanni Estrada (No. 9) dribbles the ball and gets ready to pass to Isaac Ballard (No. 21) as Shawn Anfinson (No. 15) and Ethan Babcock (No. 27) look on. It was the first game of the season Tuesday night, August 18, 2020 at Legends Field and the Coyotes lost to Mandan 5-2.
The Coyotes’ Pablo Palacios (No. 10) runs to regain control over the ball over Bismarck while Shawn Anfinson tries to block a pass from Bismarck’s Mason Weigel (No. 15) during a Tuesday, August 25, 2020 match at Legends Field.
James Brenner, the goalkeeper for the Williston High School boys soccer team, goes for a save during a Tuesday, August 25, 2020 game against Bismarck at Legends Field.
The Coyotes’ Shawn Anfinson (No. 15) goes to kick the ball during a Tuesday, August 25, 2020 match against Bismarck at Legends Field.
