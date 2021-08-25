The Coyotes soccer team has had a great start to their season. 

In the season and home opener, the Coyotes tied with Bismarck High and got one goal in their game against Century. 

This is incredible improvement compared to last year. 

Here's a look at the Coyotes' roster and schedule for this season. They will have six more home games this year. 

Roster

James Brenner, No. 1, Junior

Gilberto Jimenez, No. 2, sophomore

Kelsen Parish, No. 4, junior

Ricardo Macias, No. 5, freshman

Sebastian Morales, No. 7, sophomore

Tajay Williams, No. 9, sophomore

Rigo Alessandro Rodas Miranda, No. 10, senior

Giovanni Estrada, No. 11, junior

Nicholas Rhinehart, No. 12, senior

Jose Sandoval-Del Rio, No. 14, junior

Shawn Anfinson, No. 15, senior

Santiago Rojas Cerquera, No. 17, senior

Trevor Zeiler, No. 18, senior

Dante Leguizamon, No. 19, junior

Wade Heck, No. 20, junior

Pablo Palacious, No. 21, junior

Derek Lee, No. 22, senior

Dennaldo Dodd, No. 26, sophomore

Ethan Babcock, No. 27, sophomore

Gabriel Cartwright, No. 29, sophomore

Schedule

Aug. 28 3 p.m. @ Jamestown

Aug. 31 7:30 p.m. @ Minot

Sept. 2 7:30 p.m. vs. Legacy

Sept. 3 5 p.m. @ Dickinson (rescheduled from Aug. 17)

Sept. 7 7:30 p.m. vs. Mandan

Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. vs. Dickinson (Senior Night)

Sept. 11 2 p.m. @ Bismarck High

Sept. 14 7:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century

Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. vs. Minot

Sept. 18 2 p.m. vs. Jamestown

Sept. 21 7:30 p.m. @ Legacy

Sept. 25 2 p.m. @ Mandan

Sept. 28 is the WDA Regional Tournament play-in games. All play-in games will be held at the site of the higher seed team.

Oct. 2 is the WDA Regional Tournament. It will be held in Mandan.

Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 is the NDHSAA Boys Class A State Soccer Tournament.

