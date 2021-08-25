The Watford City volleyball team has a jam-packed schedule this season. 

To start the season, the Lady Wolves travel to Bismarck for a two-day tournament hosted by Bismarck Century. 

Their first home isn't until Sept. 7, though, when they host Legacy at the Rough Rider Center. 

And this year, the WDA regional tournament will be held in Watford City at the Rough Rider Center. 

Here's a look at how the season holds up for the Lady Wolves. 

Schedule

Aug. 27 Invitational 3 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High School

Aug. 28 Invitational 9 a.m. @ Bismarck Century High School

Aug. 31 8 p.m. @ Dickinson

Sep. 2 7 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's 

Sep. 7 7 p.m. vs. Legacy High School 

Sep. 14 7 p.m. @ Williston

Sep. 21 7 p.m. @Mandan High School 

Sep. 23 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck High School 

Sep. 30 7 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community 

Oct. 2 2 p.m. @ Legacy High School 

Oct. 5 7 p.m. vs. Dickinson 

Oct. 12 7 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community Turtle Mountain Community High School Oct. 14 5:45 p.m. vs. Mandan High School Rough Rider Center

Oct. 16 2:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century Rough Rider Center

Oct. 19 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary's Rough Rider Center

Oct. 20 6 p.m. vs. Williston Rough Rider Center

Oct. 26 7 p.m. vs. Minot Magicians Rough Rider Center

Oct. 28 7 p.m. @ Minot Magicians MHS Magic City Campus

Oct. 30 2:30 p.m. vs. Jamestown Rough Rider Center

Nov. 11 Regional Tournament TBD @ Watford City High School

Nov. 12 Regional Tournament TBD @ Watford City High School

Nov. 13 Regional Tournament TBD @ Watford City High School

Nov. 18 State Tournament TBD @ Bismarck Event Center

Nov. 19 State Tournament TBD @ Bismarck Event Center

Nov. 20 State Tournament TBD @ Bismarck Event Center

