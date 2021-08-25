Watford City volleyball schedule posted; WDA tourney to be held at Rough Rider Center Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Aug 25, 2021 Aug 25, 2021 Updated 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 Renae Mogen, the head coach for the Watford City Lady Wolves, talks to her team during a time out on November 3, 2020 in a game against Williston High School. Watford City won the game. File Photo | The Williston Herald Herald Madison Spacher, No. 12 for the Watford City volleyball team, winds up for a kill during a November 3, 2020 game against Williston High School in Williston. Watford City won the match 3-0. File Photo | The Williston Herald Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Watford City volleyball team has a jam-packed schedule this season. To start the season, the Lady Wolves travel to Bismarck for a two-day tournament hosted by Bismarck Century. Their first home isn't until Sept. 7, though, when they host Legacy at the Rough Rider Center. And this year, the WDA regional tournament will be held in Watford City at the Rough Rider Center. Here's a look at how the season holds up for the Lady Wolves. ScheduleAug. 27 Invitational 3 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High SchoolAug. 28 Invitational 9 a.m. @ Bismarck Century High SchoolAug. 31 8 p.m. @ DickinsonSep. 2 7 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's Sep. 7 7 p.m. vs. Legacy High School Sep. 14 7 p.m. @ WillistonSep. 21 7 p.m. @Mandan High School Sep. 23 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck High School Sep. 30 7 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community Oct. 2 2 p.m. @ Legacy High School Oct. 5 7 p.m. vs. Dickinson Oct. 12 7 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community Turtle Mountain Community High School Oct. 14 5:45 p.m. vs. Mandan High School Rough Rider CenterOct. 16 2:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century Rough Rider CenterOct. 19 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary's Rough Rider CenterOct. 20 6 p.m. vs. Williston Rough Rider CenterOct. 26 7 p.m. vs. Minot Magicians Rough Rider CenterOct. 28 7 p.m. @ Minot Magicians MHS Magic City CampusOct. 30 2:30 p.m. vs. Jamestown Rough Rider CenterNov. 11 Regional Tournament TBD @ Watford City High SchoolNov. 12 Regional Tournament TBD @ Watford City High SchoolNov. 13 Regional Tournament TBD @ Watford City High SchoolNov. 18 State Tournament TBD @ Bismarck Event CenterNov. 19 State Tournament TBD @ Bismarck Event CenterNov. 20 State Tournament TBD @ Bismarck Event Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament Rough Rider Center Sport Military School Game Volleyball Watford City Volleyball Team Wda Schedule Wolves Load comments MOST POPULAR Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Highway Patrol, Minot PD recognize resident for their role in locating at-risk individual Brittany Keyes, 30 James Michael Huggins, 71 Friends, family hope billboard will help locate woman who went missing in 1981 Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 North Dakota blue hydrogen hub to be operational by 2026 after agreement reached for Synfuels Plant Rain restriction - Williams County and Township roads Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back