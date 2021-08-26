The Trenton Public School volleyball team is looking to once again make some waves this year.

The Lady Tigers are coming off an impressive season and after losing only a few seniors, they have the potential of repeating the same success.

Schedule

Sep. 2 4 p.m. MDT vs. New Town

Sep. 7 4 p.m. MDT @ Alexander

Sep. 11 9 a.m. MDT @ Glenburn Glenburn Invitational

Sep. 14 4 p.m. MDT vs. White Shield

Sep. 16 3 p.m. MDT vs Williston Trinity Christian

Sep. 18 8 a.m. MDT Trenton JH Tournament

Sep. 20 4 p.m. MDT vs. Divide County

Sep. 21 4 p.m. MDT @ Powers Lake

Sep. 23 4 p.m. MDT vs. Parshall

Sep. 28 3 p.m. MDT vs. Ray

Oct. 2 10 a.m. MDT @ Washburn Wilton-Washburn Tournament

Oct. 4 4 p.m. MDT vs. Alexander

Oct. 5 4 p.m. MDT vs. Tioga

Oct. 7 5 p.m. MDT vs. Mandaree

Oct. 9 8 a.m. MDT @ Ray NW Conference Tournament

Oct. 12 3 p.m. MDT @ Divide County

Oct. 26 5 p.m. MDT vs. Powers Lake

Oct. 28 8 p.m. MDT @ District 15 Volleyball Tournament

