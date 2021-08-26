Jacee Turcotte, No. 5 on the Trenton High School volleyball team, winds up for the kill during a match against Williston Trinity Christian School on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Turcotte led the team in kills, walking away with 20 out the 31 total kills. The Lady Tigers won the game 3-0.
Luanne Axelson, the head coach for the Trenton volleyball team, talks with her girls during a timeout on November 2, 2020 in a District 15 championship match against Trinity Christian. Trenton won the match 3-1.
Members of the Trenton volleyball team celebrate after getting a kill during the 2020 District 15 championship game against Williston Trinity Christian. The Lady Tigers won the game 3-1.
File Photo | The Williston Herald
File Photo | The Williston Herald
