The 2021 Tioga Girls Golf Team

The Tioga High School girls golf team.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

The Tioga High School golf team is small but mighty.

This year they have four members—two juniors and two eighth graders.

They are in Class B, Region 6.

A schedule wasn’t readily available on the NDHSAA website.

Roster

Emma Taylor, junior

Ava Wallin, eighth grade

Billie Sundhagen, eighth grade

Kaysen Hirsch, junior

