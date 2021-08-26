Tioga girls golf roster By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Aug 26, 2021 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week The Tioga High School girls golf team. Photo from the NDHSAA website Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Tioga High School golf team is small but mighty.This year they have four members—two juniors and two eighth graders.They are in Class B, Region 6.A schedule wasn’t readily available on the NDHSAA website.RosterEmma Taylor, juniorAva Wallin, eighth gradeBillie Sundhagen, eighth gradeKaysen Hirsch, junior Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roster Tioga High School School Emma Taylor Golf Junior Team Mighty Load comments MOST POPULAR Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Highway Patrol, Minot PD recognize resident for their role in locating at-risk individual CHI St. Alexius Health Williston makes updates to visitation, COVID testing due to increase in positive cases Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse Brittany Keyes, 30 James Michael Huggins, 71 Friends, family hope billboard will help locate woman who went missing in 1981 Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 Enerplus posts record Q2 production, plans to continue ramping up in third quarter Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back