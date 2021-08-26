The Tioga Pirates football team already opened its season on Aug. 20 when they played against the Surrey Mustangs.

The Pirates are in Region 8, 9-man football and are looking to improve their season this year.

The schedule is still subject to change and was found on the NDHSAA website.

Schedule

Aug. 28 1:00 p.m. @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School

Sep. 3 7:00 p.m. vs. Alexander High School

Sep. 10 7:00 p.m. vs. Divide County High School

Sep. 17 7:00 p.m. @ Ray/Powers Lake

Sep. 21 7:00 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark

Sep. 25 7:00 p.m. vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School

Oct. 1 7:00 p.m. vs. Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central

Oct. 9 7:00 p.m. @ Alexander High School

Oct. 16 1:00 p.m. — Nov 12 12:00 p.m. @ 2021 NDHSAA 9B Football State Playoffs

Roster

4 Cody Rice 9

6 Dominic Fosburgh 9

9 Kasey Odegaard 10

10 Branssen Volz 11

16 Aaron Brimhall 11

19 Christian Gomez 11

20 Nevada Meyer 9

21 Yurek Loveridge 9

24 Hunter Davis 10

29 Joel Holmen 11

42 Prinze Burnias 10

48 Austin Lund 11

51 Summer Crawford 10

52 Drew Davis 9

53 Jaedyn Weathersby 11

56 Isaiah Zochert 12

58 Elijah Yu 9

60 Tanner Skalicky 9

62 Christopher Garcia 11

64 Ashton Weathersby 9

65 Brody Rasmussen 9

68 Luke Uhlich 11

74 Payton Lee 11

76 Gage Brown 10

77 Brock Sundhagen 11

82 Nic Nelson 12

87 Parker Goldade 12

90 Moses Carr 11

92 Haakon Hove 11

Tags

Load comments