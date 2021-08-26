Tioga football schedule, roster for 2021 season By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Aug 26, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 The 2021 Tioga Football Team. Photo from the NDHSAA website Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Tioga Pirates football team already opened its season on Aug. 20 when they played against the Surrey Mustangs.The Pirates are in Region 8, 9-man football and are looking to improve their season this year.The schedule is still subject to change and was found on the NDHSAA website.ScheduleAug. 28 1:00 p.m. @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High SchoolSep. 3 7:00 p.m. vs. Alexander High SchoolSep. 10 7:00 p.m. vs. Divide County High SchoolSep. 17 7:00 p.m. @ Ray/Powers LakeSep. 21 7:00 p.m. @ Lewis & ClarkSep. 25 7:00 p.m. vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High SchoolOct. 1 7:00 p.m. vs. Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke CentralOct. 9 7:00 p.m. @ Alexander High SchoolOct. 16 1:00 p.m. — Nov 12 12:00 p.m. @ 2021 NDHSAA 9B Football State PlayoffsRoster4 Cody Rice 96 Dominic Fosburgh 99 Kasey Odegaard 1010 Branssen Volz 1116 Aaron Brimhall 1119 Christian Gomez 1120 Nevada Meyer 921 Yurek Loveridge 924 Hunter Davis 1029 Joel Holmen 1142 Prinze Burnias 1048 Austin Lund 1151 Summer Crawford 1052 Drew Davis 953 Jaedyn Weathersby 1156 Isaiah Zochert 1258 Elijah Yu 960 Tanner Skalicky 962 Christopher Garcia 1164 Ashton Weathersby 965 Brody Rasmussen 968 Luke Uhlich 1174 Payton Lee 1176 Gage Brown 1077 Brock Sundhagen 1182 Nic Nelson 1287 Parker Goldade 1290 Moses Carr 1192 Haakon Hove 11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Roster Tioga Pirates Football Team Schedule School Zoology Sport Alexander Sundhagen Brock Load comments MOST POPULAR Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Highway Patrol, Minot PD recognize resident for their role in locating at-risk individual CHI St. Alexius Health Williston makes updates to visitation, COVID testing due to increase in positive cases Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse Brittany Keyes, 30 James Michael Huggins, 71 Friends, family hope billboard will help locate woman who went missing in 1981 Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 Enerplus posts record Q2 production, plans to continue ramping up in third quarter Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back