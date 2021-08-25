Ray volleyball fall 2021 schedule Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Aug 25, 2021 Aug 25, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 Members of the Ray High School volleyball team celebrate after defeating Trinity Christian 3-1 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Williston. File Photo | The Williston Herald KateLynn Skor, No. 8 for Ray, bumps the ball during a game against Williston Trinity Christian on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Ray won the game 3-1. File Photo | The Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here's a look at the fall schedule for the Ray High School volleyball team.The schedule is still subject to change and was found on the NDHSAA website.ScheduleAug. 28 8 a.m. - Aug. 28 8 p.m. Away Hazen Varsity TournamentSep. 2 7 p.m. vs. Tioga High SchoolSep. 7 7 p.m. @ Alexander High SchoolSep. 9 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High SchoolSep. 13 7 p.m. @ Lewis & ClarkSep. 14 7 p.m. vs. Des Lacs-Burlington HSSep. 16 7 p.m. @ Powers Lake High SchoolSep. 23 7 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke CentralSep. 28 7 p.m. @ Trenton High SchoolSep. 30 7 p.m. vs. Stanley High SchoolOct. 7 7 p.m. vs. Parshall High SchoolOct. 11 7 p.m. @ Divide County High SchoolOct. 14 7 p.m. @ Kenmare High SchoolOct. 15 7 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity Christian High SchoolOct. 19 7 p.m. @ Tioga High SchoolNov. 8 3 p.m. - Nov. 11 9 p.m. @ 2021 NDHSAA Class B, Region 8 Volleyball TournamentNov. 18 1 p.m. - Nov. 20 9 p.m. @ 2021 NDHSAA Class B Volleyball State Tournament Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Volleyball Schedule Tioga High School School Education High School Kenmare High School Parshall High School Ray High School Volleyball Team Load comments MOST POPULAR Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Highway Patrol, Minot PD recognize resident for their role in locating at-risk individual Brittany Keyes, 30 James Michael Huggins, 71 Friends, family hope billboard will help locate woman who went missing in 1981 Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 North Dakota blue hydrogen hub to be operational by 2026 after agreement reached for Synfuels Plant Rain restriction - Williams County and Township roads Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back