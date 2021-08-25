Here's a look at the fall schedule for the Ray High School volleyball team.

The schedule is still subject to change and was found on the NDHSAA website.

Schedule

Aug. 28 8 a.m. - Aug. 28 8 p.m. Away Hazen Varsity Tournament

Sep. 2 7 p.m. vs. Tioga High School

Sep. 7 7 p.m. @ Alexander High School

Sep. 9 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High School

Sep. 13 7 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark

Sep. 14 7 p.m. vs. Des Lacs-Burlington HS

Sep. 16 7 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School

Sep. 23 7 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central

Sep. 28 7 p.m. @ Trenton High School

Sep. 30 7 p.m. vs. Stanley High School

Oct. 7 7 p.m. vs. Parshall High School

Oct. 11 7 p.m. @ Divide County High School

Oct. 14 7 p.m. @ Kenmare High School

Oct. 15 7 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity Christian High School

Oct. 19 7 p.m. @ Tioga High School

Nov. 8 3 p.m. - Nov. 11 9 p.m. @ 2021 NDHSAA Class B, Region 8 Volleyball Tournament

Nov. 18 1 p.m. - Nov. 20 9 p.m. @ 2021 NDHSAA Class B Volleyball State Tournament

Tags

Load comments