The Ray/Powers Lake football team had an impressive season last year, but were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

They lost to Kidder County. 

This year, the Outlaws are looking for another shot, and after winning their season opener 48-8 things are already starting to look good.

The schedule is still subject to change and was found on the NDHSAA website.

Schedule

Aug. 27 7 p.m. vs. Surrey High School

Sep. 3 7 p.m. @ Parshall/White Shield

Sep. 10 7 p.m. @ Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central

Sep. 17 7 p.m. vs. Tioga High School

Sep. 24 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High School

Oct. 1 7 p.m. @ Alexander High School

Oct. 8 7 p.m. @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School

Oct. 16 1 p.m. - Nov 12 12 p.m. @ 2021 NDHSAA 9B Football State Playoffs

Roster

Jose Orellana 9

1 Wyatt Bothe 11 Wide Receiver/Linebacker

2 Luke Fraunfelter 11 Fullback/Linebacker

3 Tyson Enget 11 Wide Receiver/Strong Safety

5 Tyler Lindstrom 12 Quarterback/Defensive Lineman

6 Cainbridge Dosch 12 Offensive Lineman/Linebacker

7 Jace Nelson 12 Wide Receiver/Cornerback

8 Connor Helde 10 Fullback/Linebacker

10 Lucas Olson 11 Offensive Lineman/Linebacker

11 Chase Kunze 11 Wide Receiver/Cornerback

12 Gracin Schroeder 11 Linebacker/Running Back

14 Jaden Bullinger 10 Wide Receiver/Strong Safety

15 Benjamin Streife 9 Wide Receiver/Linebacker

16 Andres Salayandia 12 Kicker/Cornerback

20 Kutter Brown 9 Running Back/Cornerback

29 Nicholas Erickson 9 Wide Receiver/Cornerback

36 Zachary Olson 10 Running Back/Cornerback

40 Lucas Parslow 10 Quarterback/Linebacker

44 Rocker Aguilar 9 Offensive Lineman/Linebacker

47 Connor Lindberg 9 Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman

50 Beau Kearsley 11 Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman

55 Jacob Ferry 12 Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman

62 Clayton Grove 10 Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman

76 Joseph Helde 9 Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman

77 Malakai Smaltz 11 Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman

99 Collin Loeks 9

Tags

