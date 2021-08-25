Tyson Enget, No. 3 for the Ray/Powers Lake football team, is just a few feet away from the endzone as he loosens his grip on the ball and smiles during a September 18, 2020 game against the Lewis & Clark Bombers. Enget ran 75 yards on a kick return to score this touchdown for the Outlaws, which was the last one of the game. They scored with only 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter and won the game 48-14.
Quarterback Noah Fredrickson, No. 11 for the Outlaws, runs with the ball during a September 18, 2020 game against Lewis & Clark/Berthold High School. The Outlaws won 48-14. Fredrickson had a total of 325 passing yards.
File Photo | The Williston Herald
