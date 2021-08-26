Alexander Public Schools Logo

Trenton wasn’t the only team to see some change this season, because the Alexander Comets are no longer in 6-man football.

This season, they moved up to Region 8, 9-man football and will be playing against teams like Ray/Powers Lake and Tioga.

They will some some tough competition, but just like with Trenton, the change could be a good one for the Comets.

The schedule is still subject to change and was found on the NDHSAA website.

Schedule

Sep. 3 8 p.m. @ Tioga High School

Sep. 10 7 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark

Sep. 17 7 p.m. @ Divide County High School

Sep. 24 7 p.m. @ Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central

Oct. 1 7 p.m. vs. Ray/Powers Lake

Oct. 9 7 p.m. vs. Tioga High School

Oct. 16 1 p.m. — Nov. 12 12 p.m. @ 2021 NDHSAA 9B Football State Playoffs

Roster

10 Beau Rider 10 Quarterback

12 Maxwell Heen 10 Slotback

14 Keaton Wehrman 10 Tight End

16 Ethan Thomas 10 Slotback

22 Zane Soiseth 10 Slotback

26 Michael Pingle 10 Fullback

28 Nathan Bell 10 Offensive Lineman

30 Isaac Kline 10 Tight End

36 Thomas Overturf 12 Offensive Lineman

40 Dawsen Wasik 12 Defensive Lineman

42 Brycin O’Dell 10 Strong Safety

44 Jacy Tow 9 Defensive Lineman

48 Hunter Hanig 11 Offensive Lineman

50 Randall Gowing 12 Defensive Lineman

54 Hayden LaDue 11 Offensive Lineman

64 Brandon Vigil 12 Defensive Lineman

70 Lane Rider 12 Offensive Lineman

