Alexander Comets move up to 9-man this season By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Aug 26, 2021

Trenton wasn't the only team to see some change this season, because the Alexander Comets are no longer in 6-man football.This season, they moved up to Region 8, 9-man football and will be playing against teams like Ray/Powers Lake and Tioga.They will some some tough competition, but just like with Trenton, the change could be a good one for the Comets.The schedule is still subject to change and was found on the NDHSAA website.

Schedule
Sep. 3 8 p.m. @ Tioga High School
Sep. 10 7 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark
Sep. 17 7 p.m. @ Divide County High School
Sep. 24 7 p.m. @ Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central
Oct. 1 7 p.m. vs. Ray/Powers Lake
Oct. 9 7 p.m. vs. Tioga High School
Oct. 16 1 p.m. — Nov. 12 12 p.m. @ 2021 NDHSAA 9B Football State Playoffs

Roster
10 Beau Rider 10 Quarterback
12 Maxwell Heen 10 Slotback
14 Keaton Wehrman 10 Tight End
16 Ethan Thomas 10 Slotback
22 Zane Soiseth 10 Slotback
26 Michael Pingle 10 Fullback
28 Nathan Bell 10 Offensive Lineman
30 Isaac Kline 10 Tight End
36 Thomas Overturf 12 Offensive Lineman
40 Dawsen Wasik 12 Defensive Lineman
42 Brycin O'Dell 10 Strong Safety
44 Jacy Tow 9 Defensive Lineman
48 Hunter Hanig 11 Offensive Lineman
50 Randall Gowing 12 Defensive Lineman
54 Hayden LaDue 11 Offensive Lineman
64 Brandon Vigil 12 Defensive Lineman
70 Lane Rider 12 Offensive Lineman