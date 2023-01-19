Several Richland Co. sports teams moving divisions after MHSA meeting By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The MHSA executive board approved actions at its last meeting to realign schools into different divisions Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big changes for sports in Richland County came after the Montana High School Association's (MHSA) Executive Board meeting Jan. 14-16. Major realignments will affect several area schools. Sidney's MHSA Class-A football is in the Eastern Division and will play in the Northeast conference. 8-player football has five new divisions after the meeting, and changes include Fairview and Culbertson playing in the East Division. 6-player football saw five new divisions as well, affecting Lambert and Savage who will play in the East Division. Class B basketball, track and field and volleyball saw some major changes as well. Fairview will now be in District 2B in the Northern Division. Class A realignments moved Sidney in the Eastern Division in the Northeastern Conference. Class C will now have two Districts in the Eastern Division, moving Culbertson and Lambert to District 1 and Savage in District 2. All realignments will be effective in the 2023-2024 school year. Some other changes included: Volleyball will return to a pre-match conference and coin flip Payment for boys and girls combined wrestling tournaments have been updated and will be effective on tournaments on or after Dec. 13, 2022 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports School Systems American Football The Economy Volleyball Linguistics Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 17 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Recall committee asks for signatures to recall six WBSD7 board members Baby Willow case: Defense discusses 'Not Guilty' verdict WBSD7 board members and Superintendent respond to recall efforts SRO patrol cars get a new look thanks to two Williston students Donkeys help raise over $5K for Grenora FBLA Halladay hired as Trinity Health Community Wellness Coach Fort Totten man injected meth into sexual abuse victims, sentenced to 27 years WHS placed on HOLD, police respond after student receives threat via text WFD confirms faulty detector caused Walmart evacuation BREAKING: NOT GUILTY verdict reached in Baby Willow trial