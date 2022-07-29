Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Williston Sea Lions Swim Club competed in Fargo at the state championships, the 2022 North Dakota Long Course Championship, and took home many titles and new records.

On day one, Norah Pierce, now the 11-12 state champ, broke her own team’s record with a time of 21:45.70 (the previous record was held by Kambree Draper) in the 1500 Meter Free category.



Tags

Load comments