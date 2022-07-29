The Williston Sea Lions Swim Club competed in Fargo at the state championships, the 2022 North Dakota Long Course Championship, and took home many titles and new records.
On day one, Norah Pierce, now the 11-12 state champ, broke her own team’s record with a time of 21:45.70 (the previous record was held by Kambree Draper) in the 1500 Meter Free category.
Kambree Draper, new 13-14 state champ, smashed her previous record in the 1500 Meter Free category with a time of 18:46.91. Draper also took championship titles in the 13-14 100 Breast Stroke, 200 Breast Stroke, 200 Individual Medley, Girls 13&O 800 Meter Free, and 13-14 200 Meter Back categories. Draper took first in six out of the seven events she competed in during this meet.
Camden Ekblad-Lundby, Kambree Draper, Riley Hancock, and Kara Hansen took the state champ title on day two in the Mixed 800 Meter Free Relay category with a 9:17.81 time.
London Wenko took the state championship title for the 8U 100 Meter Back category with a 1:58.25 time.
Kara Hansen took the state title in the 13-14 girls 50 Meter Back category with a time of 34.06.
Hansen was also part of the state champion Mixed 13&O 400 Medley Relay team that also included Kambree Draper, Zach Budd, and Caden Huravitch. The team took the time of 5:00.12 for the win.
Team records were broken by Riley Hancock with a 10:00.23 time in the 13O 800 Meter Free category, Norah Pierce with a 11:13.25 time in the 11-12 Girls 800 Meter Free category, and several of the state champion title holders.
Norah Pierce, Zach Budd, Kara Hansen, Kambree Draper, and Caden Huravitch now qualify to compete in the 14U Zones Championships.