Here is a breakdown of the Trenton boy’s basketball team’s 41-38 win over Ray on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Trenton
The Tigers came out on top, and leading the way was Connor Smith. Smith had the most points scored by any player in the game, eight more than the next highest player, pouring in 19 points in the Tigers’ win.
In total, six different players scored for the Tigers, and while there was no other double-figure scorer, the depth of scoring Trenton had helped them win.
Nate Norby was next up for the Tigers, scoring nine points. Norby made one three-point shot, and Smith made two three-pointers, combining for the team’s three such shots made.
Chris Martinez added six points for Trenton, Jaeden Wilson added three points and Jordan Brown and Caden Houle each added two points.
The Tigers were able to get to the free throw line well, attempting 14 free throws, but they only made six of them. Wilson made one of them, and Smith made fived free throws.
Trenton’s best quarter was the second, where the Tigers scored 13 points.
Ray
The Jays were right there with Trenton in the game, and the Jays’ own scoring depth helped them keep the game close.
Two different players, Lane Veach and Jace Nelson, each scored 11 points to lead Ray. Their scoring was crucial in Ray’s efforts in the game.
John Ketelsen was just one point away from scoring in double figures, adding nine points for Ray and giving a nice boost. Wyatt Bothe added five points, and Favian Hudson added two points in the game.
Ray had an advantage over Trenton in three-point shots, making seven three-pointers. Veach led the team with three made three-pointers.
The Jays had a disadvantage at the free throw line, as they only attempted six free throws and made four. Ketelsen and Bothe each made two free throws.
Ray’s best quarter was the First quarter, where the Jays scored 11 points, but each quarter saw some balanced scoring from the Jays.