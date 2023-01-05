Football fans will be in for a real treat this Sunday, Jan. 8, however they will need to get recording devices ready unless they are fortunate to have split-screen available.
We first speak of NFL action featuring the Minnesota Vikings in their final regular season clash against the Chicago Bears. This action is set for a noon kickoff in Chicago.
Of perhaps bigger interest to fans around here and Bison Nation is the FCS National Championship contest in a season rematch of North Dakota State University, meeting up with the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits.
NDSU enters play in Frisco, Texas on Sunday as the defending national champions, with the kickoff set for 1 p.m.
Fans throughout the country will be able to tune into game action on the national ABC network.
NDSU comes in at 12-2 while SDSU is 13-1 overall.
You should know the only other loss on the season for NDSU came against the University of Arizona by a narrow margin of 31-28, early in the season. In game seven of the regular season it was the Jackrabbits coming out on top of the Bison 23-21.
While the Bison have had the luxury of the Fargodome throughout the playoffs, they now return to a place they call a second home. On this Texas turf, the Bison have romped to nine National FCS championships, almost giving them home field advantage.
You can bet Bison Nation will be in full force providing vocal support on Sunday. Get your clicker warmed up and be ready for some elite football play.
KATIE LEDECKY
One young lady who will be watched as she prepares for the the next Olympic Games is Katie Ledecky. Very familiar to folks around here, Ledecky has numerous ties to the Williston area.
This swimming standout was recently named the AP Female Athlete of the Year for what she has accomplished on the world-level inside a swimming pool. She is also well known for her accomplishments outside the pool area. We'll provide updates as they become available.
72nd MARDI GRAS
Speaking of big events, you should be happy to hear the 72nd annual St. Joseph's Catholic Church & School Mardi Gras is back.
Mark down Jan. 28-29 in your devices or calendars so you don't miss out.
If you're new to the area, this is an event you must check out. All events are being planned for this church and school fundraiser.
While the parishioners in Williston, Trenton and Grenora have been alerted we should point out this grand outing is open to the public.
The last couple years have been rocky, giving organizers time to come up with plans for 2023. You will be able to check out all the game booths and take part in the silent and live auctions. Delicious food is part of the fun with the slushburger and pie meal the first day, while the second offers the annual roast beef dinner - which is second to none.
We'll tell you more down the road, but for now, you can call the parish office at (701) 572-6731 or visit stjparish.com for further info.
GARVIN STEVENS
We were saddened to hear of the recent passing of Garvin Stevens.
Stevens, 88, was a longtime influence in the Williston community during his time as dean of then University of North Dakota-Williston, while moving into the post as president of the newly named Williston State College.
Graduating from Williston High School in 1953, he was recruited by the University of North Dakota, where he proved to be an excellent student and athlete.
Following a two-year stint in the U.S. Army, he began working his way home. In 1962 he was hired as an instructor and basketball coach.
For the next 33 years, he filled his roles, before retiring as WSC President in 2000.
He is also known for getting the WSC Foundation off and running on solid ground. That was then handed off to Terry Olson and is now headed up by Hunter Berg.
Over the years, we had the pleasure of getting to know and work with Stevens.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date in Williston.
May he Rest in Peace.
