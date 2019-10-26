The members of the Badlands SCCA got together for one last hurrah around the course on Oct. 19 and 20 in Carpio, as well as to hand out awards to remarkable drivers. Though this weekend was just for fun, drivers put their skill and precision to the test and even taught some new drivers a few new tricks.
From 2018 Mazda Miatas to 1980s Cameros, all cars are welcome to join in the fun and learn a little more about their cars. For father-daughter team Kent and Mandie Pecard, 2019 was their first year with Badlands SCCA, but Mandie caught on quickly. She went on to take the 2019 Rookie of the Year award at only 16 years old. Her father could not be more proud. Nate Witt, co-organizer and all around source of entertainment took home the title of 2019 PAX champion, which combines performance and best times in his collection of vehicles. Shad Cremer took home the title of 2019 RAW champion which is the fastest overall times in his 2011 Lotus.
The Badlands SCCA will be starting back up again next April or May depending on the weather. The organizers invite all who are interested to take a look at their Facebook, page which will contain specific dates and locations as the new season approaches. Owning a racecar is not a requirement for beginners to participate. Beginners need only pay dues and show up willing to listen and learn.