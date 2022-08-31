UPDATED WILLISTON LOGO

The Williston High School logo.

The Williston High School varsity girls golf team travelled to Bismarck to in the Legacy Invitational at Riverwood Golf Course, placing sixth out of ten teams.

Leading the Coyotes was Sam Grasser, placing 13 out of 63 varsity players.



