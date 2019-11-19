While the Williston Coyotes boys hockey team was highly competitive in a majority of their games a year ago, they had just five wins to show for their efforts.
According to WHS head coach Tyler Jundt, last year's squad was quite young with numerous underclassmen. As a result, finding consistency throughout the season proved to be a struggle at times.
Fortunately for Coyote fans, this year's club will have five seniors, which include the likes of Denver Sheets and Dale Kjorstad. Jundt says he expects major contributions from those players.
"We will be a very young team again this year, so we will lean on Denver and Dale for leadership with our group," Jundt tells the Williston Herald. "We hope to build throughout the year and play our best hockey at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see how our team has matured from last year."
In 2019-2020, the Williston boys hockey coach says his ultimate goal is to have the Coyotes in the mix late in the year for an opportunity at a state tournament berth. In order to achieve that lofty goal, Jundt understands that taking a simplistic approach to the daily grind in practice will be the best course of action.
"We have a number of younger players that are good hockey players, and one year can lead to a lot of physical and mental maturity when you are talking about freshman and sophomores in high school," Jundt added. "We just need to focus on getting better each and every day."
Aside from focusing solely on wins and losses, Jundt reveals his favorite part of gearing up for another hockey season is witnessing the growth and development of his players from year to year. The lessons he tries to impart on his young student-athletes go far beyond the results on the ice.
"It's always fun to start a new year and see how guys have matured and improved themselves as athletes and as young men," the Williston coach continues. "Each year is a new adventure and opportunity to do something special. We are looking forward to seeing what we are capable of."