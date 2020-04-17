The COVID-19 pandemic has left many student-athletes unsure if a portion of the spring sports season will ever take place in 2020.
One such competitor is Elliott Coughlin, an eighth-grader at Williston Trinity Christian School. The Williston Herald asked Coughlin for her reaction on the situation, and what she has been doing to stay busy during this extended break from track and field competition. Here is what she had to say via email.
What was your reaction when you first heard the news that the spring sports season was suspended?
Coughlin: When I first found out the track season was being suspended, I was really surprised because I thought that my friends were joking with me. But then I realized that it was not a joke, and I was really bummed out that this was happening. I was really excited for this track season, but I still have four more years of high school to make up for this season.
What kind of activities, sports or otherwise, have you been doing to keep yourself busy lately? Talk about your workout routine in detail.
Coughlin: I have been doing my school work, but I am able to get done with that pretty quickly. Besides school, I have been doing a lot of reading, and talking with my friends. I was injured coming into this season, but I have been focusing on core workouts and some cardio trying to recover.
What is your favorite subject in school, and what makes you so passionate about it?
Coughlin: My favorite subject in school is math. It comes fairly easy to me, but I think I enjoy because it is like solving a riddle, and you need to figure out what is missing. I would much rather do some math problems than write a research paper for my English class.
What have you done to stay on top of your academics at this time?
Coughlin: I have been prioritizing my time with school, even though I have all the time in the world right now. It is really easy to forget about an assignment because the teachers are not here telling us when we need to turn things in, but I have managed to stay on top of things and get all of my school work done.
How do you feel about having your track season possibly taken away from you through no fault of your own?
Coughlin: It's really sad, but I gave it all to God and will let him work things out during these hard times. I know that everything will become better and I will have some great track seasons in the future.
When you look back at this moment several years down the road and tell people what it was like to live through this, what will you say about it all?
Coughlin: I will tell people that these were crazy times, and that this was really terrible, but we'll always have future opportunities. I am thankful that I still have a whole high school track and cross country career ahead of me.
Have you been in contact with any of your teammates during this time? If so, what has been their overall reactions?
Coughlin: I have been talking to some of my teammates and I think we can all agree that we are ready for this to be over.