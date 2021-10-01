WTCS volleyball falls to Trenton after 5 sets By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Molly Setchfield, No. 12 on the Williston Trinity Christian volleyball team, tries to block one of Trenton's Jacee Turcotte's hits during a Sept. 16 game. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lady Tigers and Lady Crusaders met on Sept. 30 for yet another tough matchup.The first time the two teams played each other was Sept. 16, when Trenton won 3-1 on their home court.This time, the teams were on Trinity’s home court and much like the first go-around both teams kept each other on their toes.However, it was the Lady Tigers that came out on top for the second time this season winning 3-2.The game was a sort of tug-of-war, and the Lady Crusaders didn’t go down without a fight.In fact, they kicked things off on a high note, winning the first set 25-22.But Trenton came right back with a second set victory of 25-17.Trinity Christian tugged right back and won the third set 25-23, but Trenton pulled back again winning the fourth set 25-16.It all came down to one final set, and Trenton got the upper hand winning the fifth set 15-9 and the game.The Lady Crusaders played well.Molly Setchfield led the team in service aces and kills, boasting nine each.Ellie Haskins had eight kills of her own while Alaina Heck had five and Ester Cruz had five.Ester Cruz had the most assists with 15 while Haskins had six and Rosa Cruz had four.The team also finished with 119 total digs.As of Oct. 1, this is the second game in a row Trinity Christian lost. The first game was Sept. 23 when they fell to Divide County.But the Lady Crusaders will look for their next win on Oct. 5 when they play Alexander at home.This will be the second time Trinity Christian will face Alexander, and the Lady Crusaders won the first match they played against the Lady Comets.On the flip side, the win for Trenton comes at a good time. Earlier last week they lost to Ray in five sets, so Thursday’s win is a positive thing.Trenton will have two home games next week against Alexander (on Oct. 4) and Tioga (on Oct. 5). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crusaders Trenton Team Sport Alexander Christian Win Ellie Haskins Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 14 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Police investigating threat at WHS Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Whiting closes on more Bakken acres in Mountrail County After originally being found not competent to stand trial, man sentenced to 5 years in 2018 rape case Police ask for help finding 14-year-old boy Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Williston resident Larry Dokken inducted into NDPC Hall of Fame Oil prices rising on tight supply Alexander's Haugen Ranch chosen as NDSA Rancher of the Year Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back