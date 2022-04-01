The second track meet of the season is in the books for the Williston Trinity Christian teams.
The Crusaders boys and girls teams competed in the Northwest Conference Indoor Track Meet at the Minot State Dome on Tuesday, March 29 and walked away with significant improvements with their times.
Overall, the boys team finished sixth out of 12 teams with 29 points.
In the end it was New Town that topped the boys with 103 points.
The Crusader girls team finished 12th with three points while Stanley won the title with 123 points.
The overall finishes are not the highlight of the event, in fact the highlight came from the individual athletes.
For starters, all five young middle distance runners who produced new personal bests.
Eighth grader Benjamin Crosby had a huge improvement in the 1600 meter run, placing sixth at 5 minutes and 33.19 seconds.
Gavin Grindeland lowered his 1600 time to 6 minutes and 35.57 seconds.
Seventh grader Eliseo Roblero finished ninth in the 800 with a new personal best of 2 minutes and 26.78 seconds, while 8th grader Corbin Brandt improved to 2 minutes and 31.50 seconds in the same race.
Jeremiah Crosby led off the 4 x 800 relay with a new personal best of 2:36 as the Crusaders placed fourth in that event (finishing 10:15.83 overall).
Gabriel Cartwright had an outstanding meet, taking second in the 400 (58.10) and sixth in the 200 (25.69).
Kai Thomas and Brogan Sletto finished fifth and eighth in the high jump at 4-10 and 4-4.
In the 4 x 400 relay, the team of Thomas, Cartwright, Noah Pederson and Sletto placed fourth with a time of 4:10.01.
Ninth grader Grady Lee recorded new personal bests in the 400 (1:05.50) and 200 (29.50), while eighth grader Kenny Thomas had a new personal best in the 200 (29.44).
The Crusader girls scored their 3 points by taking sixth place in the 4 x 160 relay (1:43.19).
Team members were Emily Saeman, Alethia Lovgren, Noelle Martin and Petra Thomas. Thomas also finished ninth in the 200 at 32.05.
“The small 1600 meter track inside the Dome is not easy to race on, especially for sprinters,” said head coach Bryan Eder. “But we had some excellent efforts and results. One thing that struck me was the smiles on their faces when they finished their races. Sports should be fun, and the improvements are happening.”
The first outdoor meet for the Crusaders will be April 7 at Lambert, Montana.