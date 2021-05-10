The Williston Trinity Christian School track and field teams recorded several personal bests and had two top-five finishers at the Fairview Invitational Track and Field Meet on Friday, May 7.
Head coach Bryan Eder said strong winds made competing a little more challenging, but the Crusaders still recorded a lot of personal bests.
The top finishes for WTCS were Micah Fleck, as she finished second in the 200 meter dash, and Jeremiah Crosby, when he finished second in the 3200 meter run.
Overall, Richey-Lambert won the boys team title with 131 points, while Fairview won the girls team title with 90 points.
Ten teams participated.
WTCS Girls
Micah Fleck placed eighth (14.18 seconds) in the 100 meter dash and Alethia Lovgren placed 16th (16.03 seconds).
Fleck also placed second in the 200 (28.83 seconds), while Elliott Coughlin placed seventh (31.51 seconds) and Lovgren placed eighth (32.60 seconds).
Elliott Coughlin also placed fifth in the 400 meter dash finishing it in 1 minutes and 12.04 seconds, and fourth in the 800 meter run finishing it in 2 minutes and 59.26 seconds.
Carson Coughlin also ran the 800 and finished in seventh place in 3 minutes and 34.88 seconds, and she raced in the 1600 meter run and finished in eighth place in 8 minutes and 21.71 seconds.
WTCS Boys
Isaac Haugen finished 22nd in the 100 meter dash finishing it in 12.98 seconds; Noah Pederson finished in 30th place finishing in 13.78 seconds; Stephen Penner finished in 35th place finishing in 15.43 seconds; and Trajan Scott finished 43rd overall finishing in 16.18 seconds.
In the 200 meter dash, Gabriel Cartwright finished in eighth place with a final time of 25.52 seconds. Meanwhile, Haugen finished in 12th place with 26.16 seconds, Austin Heller was 16th with 27.25 seconds, Peterson was 20th with 29.01 second, Penner was 25th with 31.95 seconds and Scott was 27th with 34.62 seconds.
Cartwright also finished eighth in the 400 meter dash with a final time of 58.74 seconds, and Heller finished in 18th place at 1 minute and 03.89 seconds.
Jeremiah Crosby finished in 11th place in the 800 meter run in 2 minutes and 42.40 seconds, while Benjamin Crosby finished in 14th place in 2 minutes and 56.47 seconds and Gavin Grindeland finished 16th in 3 minutes and 03.19 seconds.
Benjamin Crosby placed 10th in the 1600 meter run, finishing in 6 minutes and 24.62 seconds and Grindeland finished 13th finishing in 6 minutes and 41.70 seconds.
Jeremiah Crosby placed second in the 3200, finishing in 13 minutes and 29.84 seconds.
Then in the 4x400 meter relay, WTCS finished in sixth place with a final time of 4 minutes and 24.49 seconds.
Cartwright, Haugen, Peterson and Jeremiah Crosby ran the relay.
Scott placed 30th in the shot put throwing 22-07 and Penner placed 31st throwing 20-11. Scott and Penner also competed in Discus.
Pederson finished 22nd in the long jump.