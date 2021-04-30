The Williston Trinity Christian boys and girls track and field teams were back in Wolf Point earlier this week, this time for the Wolf Point JV Invitational, and had a significant run.
The Crusader boys finished fourth out of 11 teams with 69 points at the Monday, April 26 meet. They were just five points away from second place.
Meanwhile, the Lady Crusaders placed sixth out of 11 teams with 34 points.
Additionally, the boys took four of the top five positions and girls took three of the top eight spots.
Head coach Bryan Eder said overall they scored quite a few points in the running events, but other teams made up ground in the field events.
“For example, we don't have anyone in the pole vault, javelin, triple jump and high jump,” Eder said.
Yet, despite not having those roles in field events, Eder said his 400 meter runners stood out on Monday.
Here’s a look at the results from the day.
Girls
100--1) Micah Fleck, 13.74, 6) Alethia Lovgren, 15.32, 7) Annie Tannehill, 15.34, 10) Rachel Cartwright, 16.10.
200--2) Micah Fleck, 28.99, 8) Lily Tannehill, 32.56, 9) Annie Tannehill, 32.82, 10) Alethia Lovgren, 34.28, 15) Rachel Cartwright, 37.00.
400--2) Micah Fleck, 1:09.22, 6) Elliott Coughlin, 1:11.52, 8) Lily Tannehill, 1:15.36.
800--4) Carson Coughlin, 3:43.03.
1600--5) Carson Coughlin, 7:47.74.
Shot put--16) Annie Tannehill, 19-09.5.
Discus--14) Annie Tannehill, 45-08.
Long jump--7) Lily Tannehill, 12-02.
Boys
100--5) lsaac Haugen, 12.49, 8) Gabriel Cartwright, 13.19, 12) Austin Heller, 13.64, 14) Noah Pederson, 13.82, 17) Stephen Penner, 15.17, 21) Linkon lsom, 18.68.
200--8) lsaac Haugen, 26.39, 9) Gabriel Cartwright, 27.12, 10) Roman Tannehill, 27.14, 12) Austin Heller, 28.09, 14) Noah Pederson, 28.85.
400--2) Gabriel Cartwright, 58.59, 3) Roman Tannehill, 1:00.28, 4) lsaac Haugen, 1:00.94, 5) Austin Heller, 1:02.88.
800--2) Jeremiah Crosby, 2:39.39, 5) Benjamin Crosby, 3:05.20, 6) Gavin Grindeland, 3:38.32.
1600--5) Benjamin Crosby, 6:11.33, 8) Gavin Grindeland, 6:54.70.
3200--3) Jeremiah Crosby, 13:43.00, 4) James Richards, 14:10.00.
110 Hurdles--1) Roman Tannehill, 22.28.
4 x 400 Relay--1) WTCS, 4:22.17 (Tannehill, Haugen, Heller, Cartwright).
Shot put--10) Stephen Penner, 20-05.5, 11) Linkon Isom, 18-04.5.
Discus--10) Stephen Penner, 48-07, 12) Linkon Isom, 43-06.
Long jump--4) Roman Tannehill, 16-08, 10) Noah Pederson, 15-05.5, 16) James Richards, 12-08, 17) Gavin Grindeland, 8-11.5.