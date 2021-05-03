The Williston Trinity Christian School boys and girls track and field team garnered several top finishes at the Williams County Varsity Track Meet on April 29 in Tioga.
Nine teams participated and out of the nine Stanley High School won both the boys and girls divisions.
Girls
4 x 200 relay: 1) WTCS 2:06.33 (E. Coughlin, L. Tannehill, A. Tannehill, M. Fleck).
100: 4) Micah Fleck 14.49, 29) Alethia Lovgren 16.18, 38) Rachel Cartwright 17.23.
200: 7) Micah Fleck 30.38, 28) Lily Tannehill 33.64, 35) Alethia Lovgren 34.43, 38) Annie Tannehill 34.88, 45) Rachel Cartwright 36.22.
400: 16) Elliott Coughlin 1:15.07.
800: 13) Carson Coughlin 3:44.02.
1600: 8) Carson Coughlin 7:54.70.
Shot put: 21) Annie Tannehill 19-11.5.
Discus: 23) Annie Tannehill 50-03.
Long jump: 15) Lily Tannehill 11-00.0.
Boys
4 x 400 relay: 2) WTCS 4:11.60 (R. Tannehill, J. Crosby, A. Heller, G. Cartwright).
100: 6) lsaac Haugen 13.36, 14) Austin Heller 13.87, 17) Roman Tannehill 14.08, 24) Stephen Penner 15.98, 26) Linkon lsom 19.09.
200: 17) Gabriel Cartwright 27.84, 21) Austin Heller 28.17.
400: 11) Gabriel Cartwright 1:00.46.
800: 10) Jeremiah Crosby 2:44.99, 14) Benjamin Crosby 2:56.04, 16) Gavin Grindeland 3:18.34.
1600: 16) Benjamin Crosby 6:02.00, 18) 6:12.36, 22) Gavin Grindeland 7:09.80.
110 hurdles: 4) Roman Tannehill 21.23.
Shot put: 12) Stephen Penner 20-07.0, 14) Linkon lsom 19-02.5.
Discus: 12) Linkon lsom 49-10, 13) Stephen Penner 46-04.
Long jump: 5) Roman Tannehill 16-10.