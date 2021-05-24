The Williston Trinity Christian track and field team performed well at the Class B Northwest Region meet on Saturday, May 22 in Minot.
Twenty teams competed, and Powers Lake and Des Lacs-Burlington won the boys and girls titles, respectively.
The weather wasn’t ideal, as there were grey skies and a constant threat of rain, but the Crusaders still competed well, said head coach Bryan Eder.
“Overall I felt we underperformed a little,” he said. “We’re a young team, and I thought we were a little intimidated by the cold, damp weather and the level of competition at Regionals. But it was good experience for us and we’ll be better for it next year.”
Highlighting the Crusaders’ day at the competition were Roman Tannehill and Jeremiah Crosby.
Tannehill placed fifth in the 110 meter hurdles, and Crosby set new personal bests in the 1600 and 800 meter races.
“Roman only began experimenting with the 110 hurdles a month ago, and he ended up placing fifth at Regionals,” Eder said. “Jeremiah won the second heat of the 1600 and lowered his personal best by an astounding 19 seconds.”
Here are the full results for the Williston Trinity track and field team.
Girls Results
100: 13) Micah Fleck 14.72, 32) Emily Saeman 16.30, 33) Alethia Lovgren 16.32.
200: 10) Micah Fleck 30.10, 30) Lily Tannehill 33.33, 39) Alethia Lovgren 34.68, 40) 35.01.
400: 19) Lily Tannehill 1:14.89.
4 x 200 relay: 9) WTCS 2:09.77 (Lily Tannehill, Annie Tannehill, Alethia Lovgren, Micah Fleck).
Shot put: 24) Annie Tannehill 20-11.
Discus: 32) Annie Tannehill 52-02.
Boys Results
100: 21) lsaac Haugen 13.58, 36) Noah Pederson 15.47, 37) Tanner Honeycutt 15.93, 39) Stephen Penner 16.93, 40) Trajan Scott 17.07.
200: 18) lsaac Haugen 26.99, 22) Gabriel Cartwright 27.34, 27) Roman Tannehill 28.18, 35) Noah Pederson 31.69, 36) Tanner Honeycutt 32.90.
400: 15) Gabriel Cartwright 59.92.
800: 18) Jeremiah Crosby 2:38.55, 20) Tanner Honeycutt 2:49.75, 23) Gavin Grindeland 3:08.52.
1600: 16) Jeremiah Crosby 5:48.69, 25) Gavin Grindeland 6:42.08.
110 hurdles: 5) Roman Tannehill 20.16.
4 x 400 relay: 8) WTCS 4:15.62 (lsaac Haugen, Gabriel Cartwright, Roman Tannehill, Noah Pederson).
Shot put: 33) Trajan Scott 21-07, 37) Stephen Penner 16-03.
Discus: 29) Trajan Scott 55-07.5, 31) Stephen Penner 52-00.
Long jump: 12) Roman Tannehill 16-11.