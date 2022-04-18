The Williston Trinity Christian boys track and field team finished seventh out of 13 teams at the April 7 Richey-Lambert Invite in Lambert, Montana.
The Crusaders had 39 points.
Plentywood won the meet with 105 points.
Meanwhile, the Lady Crusaders finished 11th out of 13 teams with four points. Plentywood also won the girls title with 144 points.
“Overall the times and distances weren’t real stellar because it was such a cold and blustery day, but we did manage to produce some personal bests in the short sprints,” said head coach Bryan Eder. “The kids competed hard.”
Gabriel Cartwright placed in all four of his events, including third in the 200, sixth in the 100 and 400, and anchoring the 4 x 400 relay to a second place finish.
Seventh grader Eliseo Roblero placed second in the 1600 and fourth in the 800, and eighth grader Corbin Brandt took sixth in the 1600 and fifth in the 800.
Boys Results
100: 6) Gabriel Cartwright, 12.43, 20) Brogan Sletto, 12.92, 30) lsaac Haugen, 13.29, 39) Noah Pederson, 13.92, 41) Kenny Thomas, 14.00, 48) Tanner Honeycutt, 14.31, 50) Stephen Penner, 14.64, 53) Omari Haughton, 15.33, 55) Trajan Scott, 15.89.
200: 3) Cartwright, 25.27, 14) Camron Nible, 26.96, 22) Haugen, 28.51, 24) Thomas, 28.58, 28) Grady Lee, 29.13, 29) Pederson, 29.58, 30) Honeycutt, 30.25, 32) Haughton, 32.39.
400: 6) Cartwright, 1:00.09, 7) Kai Thomas, 1:02.13, 10) Roman Tannehill, 1:03.36, 12) Sletto, 1:06.00, 16) Lee, 1:08.32, 18) Haugen, 1:10.05.
800: 4) Eliseo Roblero, 2:36.38, 5) Corbin Brandt, 2:44.98, 8) Jeremiah Crosby, 2:50.85, 9) Benjamin Crosby, 2:51.88, 10) Noah Crain, 2:59.98.
1600: 2) Roblero, 5:38.92, 5) B. Crosby, 5:56.33, 6) Brandt, 5:57.58.
3200: 4) J. Crosby, 13:41.35, 5) Crain, 13:51.90.
4 x 400 Relay: 2) WTCS, 4:06.75 (Kai Thomas, Sletto, Tannehill, Cartwright).
Shot put: 15) Nible, 32-09.25, 37) Scott, 24-06.50, 41) Penner, 19-10.
Discus: 37) Scott, 71-07, 40) Nible, 68-06, 48) Penner, 60-00.
High jump: 9) Kai Thomas, 5-0.
Long jump: 20) Tannehill, 14-01, 25) Pederson, 13-03.75, 32) Honeycutt, 11-07.
Girls Results
100: 13) Petra Thomas, 14.59, 18) Emily Saeman, 15.57, 26) Noelle Martin, 16.36, 27) Heaven Nible, 16.38, 30) Rebeca Cruz, 17.31, Judy Cruz, 18.09.
200: 10) Thomas, 31.25, 13) Martin, 33.74, 14) Saeman, 33.79, 15) Alethia Lovgren, 34.20, 19)R. Cruz, 37.11, 20) J. Cruz, 37.74.
400: 4) Thomas, 1:15.17, 8) Lovgren, 1:20.68.
Shot put: 25) Annie Tannehill, 19-04, 28) Nible, 17-11.
Discus: 20) Tannehill, 55-04, 28) Nible 36-10.
Long jump: 17) Martin, 10-00.