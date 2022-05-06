The Williston Trinity Christian School track teams competed in Glasgow, Montana last weekend and picked up more personal bests and top finishes.
Eighteen teams competed at the Whitewater-Saco track meet, and in the boys division the Crusaders finished fourth with 60 points.
Regardless of the outcome of the day, Bryan Eder, the head coach for both teams, said after a gap of 23 days it was nice to compete outside again.
“We had decent weather and as a result pretty much everyone on the WTCS track roster set new personal bests. It was rewarding,” he said.
Junior Gabriel Cartwright took second in both the 200 and 400 with new PBs, Jeremiah Crosby cut a full minute off his 3200 PB and placed third.
Seventh grader Eliseo Roblero finished second in the 1600 and fifth in the 800.
Eighth grader Benjamin Crosby won the 1600 and took seventh in the 800.
Eighth grader Corbin Brandt finished fourth in the 800 with a new PB.
Sophomore Kai Thomas placed fourth in the 400 with a new PB.
Additionally, the 4 x 400 relay team of Cartwright, Kai Thomas, Brogan Sletto and Roman Tannehill battled to a third place finish.
On the girls side Petra Thomas placed sixth in the 400 with a new PB, while Annie Tannehill took fifth in the 800.
Next up for the Crusaders is the Fairview Invitational meet on May 5.
Boys Varsity Results
100: 23) Brogan Sletto 13.10, 29) Roman Tannehill 13.24, 43) lsaac Haugen 13.80, 52) Stephen Penner 14.97, Trajan Scott 16.09.
200: 2) Gabriel Cartwright 24.74, 8) Sletto 25.78, 23) Haugen 27.52, 28) Grady Lee 28.53.
400: 2) Cartwright 56.30, 4) Kai Thomas 57.77, 8) Tannehill 59.86, 17) Grady Lee 1:04.21.
800: 4) Corbin Brandt 2:23.60, 5) Eliseo Roblero 2:23.93, 7) Benjamin Crosby 2:29.00, 9) Lee 2:30.34.
1600: 1) B. Crosby 5:20.12, 2) Roblero 5:21.70, 9) Jeremiah Crosby 5:59.93, 15) Noah Pederson 6:42.25.
3200: 3) J. Crosby 12:27.55.
300 Hurdles: 4) Pederson 1:00.25.
4 x 400 Relay: 3) WTCS 3:58.94 (Sletto, Thomas, Cartwright, Tannehill).
Long jump: 24) Pederson 15-03.
High jump: 9) Thomas 5-0.
Discus: 50) Trajan Scott 64-01, 52) Stephen Penner 55-07.
Shot put: 43) Scott 25-05.50, 51) Penner 20-10.
Girls Varsity Results
100: 18) Emily Saeman 15.02, 23) Alethia Lovgren 15.69, 29) Heaven Nible 16.92, 30) Rebeca Cruz 17.11, 32) Judy Cruz 17.56.
200: 16) Petra Thomas 31.53, 19) Annie Tannehill 32.26, 21) Saeman 33.29, 22) Lovgren 33.51, 26) J. Cruz 36.46, 27) R. Cruz 36.98.
400: 6) Thomas 1:10.90.
800: 5) Tannehill 2:58.08.
300 Hurdles: 10) Thomas 56.48.
4 x 100 Relay: 7) WTCS 59.82 (Saeman, Lovgren, Tannehill, Thomas).
Shot put: 30) Nible 21-01.
Discus: 27) Nible: 46-08.