The Williston Trinity Christian School boys and girls Track and Field team saw some individuals place the top five in several events following the Tuesday, April 20 Northeast Montana Invitational in Wolf Point.
Head coach Bryan Eder said overall the meet, which was outdoors, was a challenge for his runners.
To put it simply, it was cold and windy. But that didn’t deter the Crusaders.
“It was a challenging day to compete—cold and windy. But the Crusaders still saw some new personal bests and some smiles,” Eder said.
There were several third, fourth and fifth place finishes for the team.
The 4x400 boys relay team placed third overall and finished in 4 minutes and 17.34 seconds.
Roman Tannehill, Isaac Haugen, Austin Heller and Gabriel Cartwright ran the relay.
Additionally, in the boys events, Haugen placed third in the 400 meter run, finishing the race in 1 minute and 1.64 seconds.
Micah Fleck finished fifth in the 200 meter dash, running it in 31.91 seconds.
Other runners also placed in the top five included Benjamin and Jeremiah Crosby.
Benjamin placed fifth in the 1600 meter run finishing in 6 minutes and 27.95 seconds.
Jeremiah placed fifth in the 800 finishing that race in 2 minutes and 49.36 seconds.
In the girls event, Elliott Coughlin finished fourth in the 800 meter run, finishing it in 3 minutes and .26 seconds.
Coughlin also finished fifth in the 400 meter race finishing in 1 minutes and 12.04 seconds.
Here’s a look at all the results from Tuesday’s meet:
Girls
Emily Saeman--18th in 100 (16.99), 15th in 200 (35.51).
Annie Tannehill--19th in 100 (17.08), 12th in 200 (34.37), 23rd in discus (40-09), 19th in shot put (21-07.5).
Lily Tannehill-11th in 200 (34.26), 8th in 400 (1:15.06).
Elliott Coughlin--5th in 400 (1:12.04), 4th in 800 (3:00.26).
Boys
Micah Fleck--7th in 100 (15.26), 5th in 200 (31.91), 9th in 400 (1:17.28).
Gabriel Cartwright--10th in 100 (13.73), 9th in 200 (28.05).
Roman Tannehill--13th in 100 (14.08), 11th in 200 (28.46), 10th in long jump (16-0.5).
Isaac Haugen--3rd in 400 (1:01.64), 10th in 200 (28.29).
Tanner Honeycutt--18th in 100 (15.94), 10th in 400 (1:13.70), 20th in long jump (12-08).
Stephen Penner--19th in 100 (16.16), 28th in discus (41-03), 23rd in shot put (20-05).
Noah Pederson--14th in 200 (30.36), 9th in 400 (1:11.38), 16th in long jump (14-08.5).
Austin Heller--12th in 200 (28.93), 7th in 400 (1:05.10).
Gavin Grindeland--9th in 800 (3:36.78), 6th in 1600 (6:55.82).
Benjamin Crosby--5th in 1600 (6:27.95), 8th in 800 (3:10.24).
Jeremiah Crosby--5th in 800 (2:49.36), 7th in 3200 (13:35.53).
James Richards--8th in 3200 (13:39.24), 7th in 800 (2:56.77), 19th in long jump (12-10).
The Crusaders will be back in Wolf Point for another meet on Monday, April 26.
Eder said so far the team has competed in four indoor meets, and he said his young and inexperienced athletes got a little too comfortable with the 70 degree and no wind atmosphere.
“Now that we've moved outdoors it's been a bit of a wake up call to some of them,” he said. “Cold and strong winds aren't so much fun anymore. You've got to toughen up and just compete harder.”
However, despite being a young team with the majority of the athletes in seventh and 10th grades, Eder said a lot of his kids are catching fire.
He said although varsity meets aren’t exactly easy for them, they are realizing that they can be competitive.
“We're setting new personal bests all over the place, and it's gratifying to see the tired but smiling faces,” he said. “Track and field can be very rewarding if you take it seriously, and some of the Crusaders are learning that.”
As of right now, Eder said he wants to see his team perform well at Regionals, score some points but most importantly he wants them to realize that they belong there.
“Our future is looking up,” he said.